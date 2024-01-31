Indiana Local Governments Eye Over $4 Million in State Infrastructure Funds

Indiana's local governments, including Anderson and Madison County, are seeking over $4 million in matching funds from the state's Community Crossings program. Launched in 2016 by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the program funds road and bridge projects. This year, the maximum grant amount has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million, thanks to current and projected gas tax and electric vehicle and hybrid registration revenues.

Anderson Applies for Maximum Grant

The city of Anderson is applying for the maximum grant of $1.5 million. If matched by the city, a total of $5 million will be available for paving projects, according to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. The program requires municipalities with populations under 10,000 to provide a 25% match, while those with over 10,000 are required to match the state's grant.

Madison County Eyes Maximum Funding

Madison County is also targeting the full grant amount. If approved, the county will have $3 million for road projects, stated County Engineer Jessica Bastin. Counties follow the same matching rules as cities, with the cutoff at 50,000 residents.

Elwood and Pendleton Join the Race

Elwood and Pendleton are not far behind, applying for $750,000 and $395,000 respectively, with their own matching funds at the ready. These funds, if approved, will be used for various road and bridge projects in 2024.

The increased funding cap is a pilot for the 2024 projects. Its continuation will be reassessed at the end of the year, according to INDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Garrett. This shows the state's commitment to improving its infrastructure and the faith it puts in local governments to wisely use these funds.