Indiana High School Graduation Rates Climb to Nearly 89% in 2023

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Indiana High School Graduation Rates Climb to Nearly 89% in 2023

Indiana’s Department of Education reports an uptick in the state’s high school graduation rate, reaching nearly 89% in 2023. This significant improvement from the 86.52% recorded in 2022 marks the second-highest graduation rate since data collection began in 2012, with the highest rate being 89.1% in 2016. The non-waiver graduation rate also saw an increase from 80.58% in 2022 to 84.92% in 2023, a 4.34 percentage point improvement. These figures came in despite persistent disparities among student groups based on race and socio-economic factors.

Rise Across Nearly All Demographics

The 2023 graduation rate reflected improvements across almost all demographics. Notably, Black students achieved a graduation rate of 82.43%, Hispanic students at 86.41%, English learners at 83.24%, and students in special education at 83.24%. Despite the increase, racial and economic disparities still exist as these subgroups lag behind in comparison to their classmates. However, this upward trend is a positive sign of the concerted efforts taken to address educational disparities.

Standout Performances in Northwest Indiana

Several school districts in Northwest Indiana particularly stood out with impressive graduation rates. East Porter County, Crown Point, Duneland, and Tri-Creek led the pack with graduation rates above 98%. Furthermore, Andrean High School in Merrillville, Hammond Academy of Science & Technology, and Calumet Christian School in Griffith boasted a 100% graduation rate for their 2023 senior classes, setting a benchmark for others to aspire towards.

Continued Efforts Towards Educational Excellence

In response to the released figures, Governor Eric Holcomb emphasized the importance of earning a high school diploma and lauded the tireless efforts of educators in preparing students for success. This recognition of academic achievements came alongside announcements of a $127 million grant for the I-80/I-94 FlexRoad project to enhance mobility and safety in northwest Indiana, and $18.1 million in employer-sponsored child care grants awarded to 64 businesses, community groups, and school corporations in the state, signifying the state’s commitment towards comprehensive development.

The complete dataset on the graduation rates is available on the Indiana Department of Education’s website, offering an in-depth look at these encouraging trends.

