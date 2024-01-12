en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Indiana Family’s Fight for Adopted Son’s Citizenship Marks Victory and Sparks Advocacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Indiana Family’s Fight for Adopted Son’s Citizenship Marks Victory and Sparks Advocacy

In a triumph of perseverance and unity, Rebekah Hubley from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has successfully secured U.S. citizenship for her adopted son, Jonas, following a drawn-out tussle with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Jonas, a special child with blindness, autism, and Cerebral Palsy, found himself facing the harsh threat of deportation—a prospect that could have spelled disaster for him.

A Fight for Citizenship

The struggle began when USCIS erroneously denied Jonas’s citizenship application in the autumn of last year, prompting him to make a voluntary exit from the country or confront deportation. But the Hubley family weren’t ready to accept this unjust directive. They launched a month-long battle against the decision, which included a compelling social media campaign, support from state legislators, and the assistance of an immigration attorney.

The Victory and Its Impact

Their relentless efforts eventually paid off. Jonas’s status as a permanent U.S. resident was affirmed, effectively granting him U.S. citizenship. The Hubleys, however, are not simply celebrating their victory. They are using this experience to advocate for more transparency and efficiency in the immigration process, focusing their efforts on aiding other families grappling with similar challenges.

The Road Ahead

While the family eagerly awaits the arrival of Jonas’s citizenship documents, they describe the victory as bittersweet. They are fully aware of the exceptional efforts and resources required to arrive at this outcome—an option not within reach for many families in similar situations. Rebekah Hubley and her family’s attorney, Kelly Dempsey, are now putting a spotlight on the prevalence of such cases, emphasizing the need for robust support to overcome them. Rebekah Hubley is also planning to address Congress, hoping to utilize Jonas’s story as a catalyst for legislative changes that will provide backing for other affected families.

0
Human Rights United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
24 mins ago
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
In the heart of Seacombe community, nestled in the English region of Merseyside, a young girl embodied the essence of resilience, joy, and inspiration. Her name was Ava Grace, diagnosed at the tender age of two with a rare and terminal condition called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy. Despite the grim prognosis of two years to live, Ava
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
1 hour ago
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
25 mins ago
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
Cold Comfort: Brannel School's Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage
32 mins ago
Cold Comfort: Brannel School's Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
1 hour ago
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
Latest Headlines
World News
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
2 mins
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
2 mins
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
2 mins
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
2 mins
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
3 mins
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
3 mins
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
3 mins
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
4 mins
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
4 mins
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app