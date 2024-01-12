Indiana Family’s Fight for Adopted Son’s Citizenship Marks Victory and Sparks Advocacy

In a triumph of perseverance and unity, Rebekah Hubley from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has successfully secured U.S. citizenship for her adopted son, Jonas, following a drawn-out tussle with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Jonas, a special child with blindness, autism, and Cerebral Palsy, found himself facing the harsh threat of deportation—a prospect that could have spelled disaster for him.

A Fight for Citizenship

The struggle began when USCIS erroneously denied Jonas’s citizenship application in the autumn of last year, prompting him to make a voluntary exit from the country or confront deportation. But the Hubley family weren’t ready to accept this unjust directive. They launched a month-long battle against the decision, which included a compelling social media campaign, support from state legislators, and the assistance of an immigration attorney.

The Victory and Its Impact

Their relentless efforts eventually paid off. Jonas’s status as a permanent U.S. resident was affirmed, effectively granting him U.S. citizenship. The Hubleys, however, are not simply celebrating their victory. They are using this experience to advocate for more transparency and efficiency in the immigration process, focusing their efforts on aiding other families grappling with similar challenges.

The Road Ahead

While the family eagerly awaits the arrival of Jonas’s citizenship documents, they describe the victory as bittersweet. They are fully aware of the exceptional efforts and resources required to arrive at this outcome—an option not within reach for many families in similar situations. Rebekah Hubley and her family’s attorney, Kelly Dempsey, are now putting a spotlight on the prevalence of such cases, emphasizing the need for robust support to overcome them. Rebekah Hubley is also planning to address Congress, hoping to utilize Jonas’s story as a catalyst for legislative changes that will provide backing for other affected families.