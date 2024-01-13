en English
Education

Indiana Education Officials Set Ambitious Literacy Goals

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Indiana Education Officials Set Ambitious Literacy Goals

In an ambitious push for improved literacy, Indiana education officials have set a goal for 95% of third graders to read at grade level by 2027. This comes in the wake of a year that saw a mere 82% of students passing the IREAD exam. The call for action has led to the proposal of Senate Bill 1, a potential game-changer in the field of early education.

Senate Bill 1: Aiming for Improved Literacy

Senate Bill 1, spearheaded by Senate Republicans and championed by Sen. Linda Rogers, proposes administering the IREAD to second graders as well as third graders. The bill has garnered the support of key figures, including Governor Eric Holcomb and Education Secretary Katie Jenner. The proposed legislation aims to create a safety net for students struggling with reading.

Students who pass the IREAD in second grade would not retake the test. However, those who fail would receive additional instruction and have the opportunity to attend state-funded summer school. The bill also enforces stricter retention for third graders who fail the IREAD after remediation, albeit with some exemptions in place.

Embracing the Science of Reading

Adding to the initiatives for improved literacy, Indiana has mandated the use of the science of reading in curriculums and teacher preparation. This phonics-based teaching method is anticipated to foster better reading skills among students. However, Democrats argue that schools need more time to implement this transition effectively.

Literacy Support Beyond Third Grade

Additional legislation seeks to extend support for students beyond third grade. House Bill 1304 by Rep. Robert Behning proposes grants for hiring literacy coaches, a move that could bolster teaching resources. Senate Bill 6 by Sen. Jeff Raatz aims to support students beyond third grade who have previously failed reading exams, ensuring continued attention to those who need it the most.

In conclusion, Indiana’s literacy initiatives signal a strong commitment to early education. As the state moves forward with these proposals, the impact on future literacy rates will be a key measure of their success.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

