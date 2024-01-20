Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has issued a statement announcing the commencement of the 2024 individual income tax filing season. Aligning with the Internal Revenue Service's date, the DOR will begin accepting tax filings from January 29, 2024.

Advocacy for Electronic Filing and Online Payments

In a bid to enhance efficiency and accuracy, the DOR is urging taxpayers to adopt electronic filing, online payments, and direct deposit methods for tax returns and refunds. These digital methods are touted to improve the speed and accuracy of return and refund processes. Taxpayers are reminded of their responsibility to file both their state and federal tax returns and settle any pending taxes for the 2023 fiscal year by April 15, 2024.

Waiting for Complete Documentation

Furthermore, the DOR advises taxpayers to exercise patience and wait until they have received all the necessary official tax documents before proceeding with the filing. Employers, on the other hand, are obligated to issue Form W-2s to their employees by January 31, 2024. Filing without all the pertinent documentation could potentially delay the tax refunds process.

Additional Resources for Taxpayers

The DOR's official website serves as a comprehensive resource, providing additional information on tax credits, exemptions, and answers pertinent to Indiana individual tax returns. Taxpayers are encouraged to make full use of these resources and ensure they are thoroughly prepared with their documents to ensure a smooth and hassle-free filing process.