Indiana DNR Awards Greensburg Grant to Extend Rebekah Park Trail

The city of Greensburg has secured a grant of $417,818 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources via the Next Level Trails initiative. This fund will be used to extend the pedestrian trail at Rebekah Park, a project reflecting Greensburg's commitment to promoting wellness and connectivity in the community. A matching fund grant, Greensburg is required to contribute at least 20%, approximately $83,563, which will be sourced from the city's capital funds already set aside.

Greensburg's Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan

The trail extension is a key element of Greensburg's Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, a strategy developed in 2022 in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health. The extended trail is envisioned to be a 1,400-foot pathway, 12 feet wide, and complete with ADA accessible ramps. Its surface will be suitable for various users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, rollerbladers, skateboarders, and those using strollers or wheelchairs.

Connecting Greensburg's Prime Locations

The extension aims to provide a seamless link between the existing trail at Rebekah Park and several key destinations in Greensburg. The pathway will start from the Arbor Grove Village parking lot, extend to E. Washington Street near the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, and culminate at E. Main Street. It also includes a connection to Pirate Park. In the future, the trail is projected to connect to the Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) multi-use path that is planned along the restructured Ind. 46/Main Street.

Timeline Yet to Be Established

As the design bids are still to be opened, the project's timeline remains uncertain. However, the city's Communications Director, Kristen Williams, remains hopeful for work to commence within the year and potentially be completed by 2025. The selection of a contractor is also yet to be finalized.

This progressive step towards enhancing Greensburg's pedestrian and cycling infrastructure is a testament to the city's dedication to fostering an active and connected community. The trail extension project at Rebekah Park marks an important milestone in Greensburg's ongoing efforts to implement its Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan.