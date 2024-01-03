en English
Agriculture

Indiana Crop Advisers Discuss Managing Minor Pests to Protect Corn Yield

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Indiana Crop Advisers Discuss Managing Minor Pests to Protect Corn Yield

The Indiana Certified Crop Advisers (CCA) panel recently held a discussion on the management of minor pests such as physoderma brown spot, grape colaspis, and nematodes, addressing concerns over their potential impact on corn yield. The panel stressed the importance of scouting, sampling, and diagnosing potential issues in fields to determine if intervention is warranted.

Historical Incidence and Expert Consultation

Panelist Andy Like emphasized the need to consider the historical incidence of these pests and to take advice from experienced agronomists. According to Like, these factors should be especially considered in fields with higher yield potential where the cost of inputs for pest control may be justified. He argued, however, that it is challenging to definitively establish if the potential yield loss from minor pests warrants the expenditure on control measures.

Methods for Pest Control

Jeff Nagel, another panelist, underscored the role of insecticidal seed treatment and insect-protecting traits in reducing insect pressure. Nagel stressed the necessity of proactive field observations, noting the decline in grape colaspis larvae feeding. Despite this, he suggested early sampling for nematodes, which often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Approach to Recurring Pests

Marty Park, also on the panel, advocated for a risk-benefit and cost-return approach, particularly for known recurring pests. He emphasized the importance of careful assessment before committing to the cost-effective inputs for pest control. Concurring with Park, Dan Quinn pointed out the rarity of economic harm caused by pests like grape colaspis. Quinn recommended diligent scouting to determine the presence and impact of such pests, asserting that decisions to manage them should be based on their observed presence, potential yield impact, and the cost-effectiveness of control measures.

Agriculture United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

