Indiana Couple Breathes New Life Into Abandoned School

Embracing a unique blend of ambition and creativity, Franklin, Indiana couple Stacie Grissom and Sean Wilson embarked on an extraordinary journey two years ago. They purchased a 9,000 square foot abandoned school, dating back to 1914, with the daring vision of transforming it into their dream family home. The couple’s story, which resonates with a profound sense of adventure and resilience, has made waves on social media and garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Unearthing the Potential of a Historic Structure

Despite never having seen the property in person, their familiarity with the area and curiosity about the building’s interior led them to take on the challenge. This was not a decision taken lightly. The school, which had ceased operations in 1934 and had been used as a barn for two decades, required extensive renovation. The couple has been meticulously working on removing unoriginal walls, repairing the damaged ceiling and floor joists, and waterproofing the building’s foundation. Their task list also includes finishing the windows, adding insulation, installing drywall, setting up HVAC systems, refinishing the floors, and building out the kitchen.

Overcoming Challenges with Family Support and Ingenuity

The couple, who describe themselves as ‘decently handy’, have been juggling these massive renovations along with their personal lives, including welcoming their second child. They have faced supply chain issues and other unexpected hurdles, but their determination remains unshaken. Aiding them in this journey are Stacie’s parents, who bring their experience from commercial real estate to guide the couple’s renovation efforts. This family collaboration has played an instrumental role in breathing new life into the century-old structure.

A Testament to the Value of Renovation

Stacie and Sean’s efforts, documented meticulously on their Instagram account ‘schoolhousehomestead’, have received widespread praise. Their decision to refurbish the historic building, as opposed to demolishing it, is celebrated as an ‘amazing story’ and a testament to the value of renovation. The couple’s journey symbolizes a remarkable blend of preservation and innovation, giving the old building a new life as a four-bedroom family home. As they continue to work on their dream project, they inspire many others with their story of resilience and creativity.