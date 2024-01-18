Indiana Attracts More Inbound Moves: A Closer Look at American Migratory Trends

A recent study conducted by United Van Lines, a prominent moving company based in St. Louis, unveils a noteworthy shift in American migratory patterns. Data indicates more people have been flocking to Indiana than departing it over the past year. Specifically, 54.2% of interstate moves involving Indiana were inbound, while 45.8% were outbound. Pitted against this, Illinois experienced a higher percentage of outbound moves at 61.3%, with only 38.7% inbound.

Indiana's Appeal

Primary motivators for this influx into Indiana hinge on employment opportunities, with 39% citing a new job as the catalyst for their move. However, the reasons for leaving the state are more family-centric, as 35.8% of individuals relocated due to family-related reasons. This surge of inbound migration to Indiana is a stark contrast to the broader trend of people moving away from the Midwest. For instance, Michigan reported a significant 58% outbound moves.

America's Migratory Trends

United Van Lines' research paints a larger picture of American migratory trends. It seems Americans are increasingly gravitating towards more affordable and less populated areas, particularly in the Southern states. Factors influencing these migration patterns include housing costs, climate, urban planning, and job growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also plays a significant role, with remote work opportunities and the desire for better affordability and proximity to family being significant contributors.

The Top Migratory States

The top 10 states receiving an influx of movers are Vermont, Washington, D.C., South Carolina, Arkansas, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Dakota, Alabama, New Mexico, and West Virginia. Conversely, the states witnessing the highest outbound migration include New Jersey, Illinois, North Dakota, New York, Michigan, California, Massachusetts, and Kansas. Economic uncertainty and the high cost of living are primary factors compelling people to make these interstate moves.

On a related note, the housing market in Brownsburg, Indiana, is currently competitive. Homes are receiving an average of one offer and selling in approximately 37 days. The median sale price of a home in Brownsburg was $355K last month, marking a 5.9% increase since last year. The Redfin Compete Score, which rates an area's competitiveness on a scale from 0 to 100, confirms the robustness of Brownsburg's housing market.