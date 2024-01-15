en English
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams

On a chilling Sunday morning in Hartford, Connecticut, a grim discovery marked a tragic end to the dreams of two Indian students. Gattu Dinesh, 22, from Wanaparthy district of Telangana, and Nikesh, 21, from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, were found lifeless in their apartment. Both had been pursuing their Masters in Computer Sciences at the University of Sacred Heart in Hartford.

Discovery of the Tragic Incident

The news of their deaths reached their families back in India through the Connecticut police. The alarm was raised by the students’ friends, who, after failing to wake them up the following morning, reported to the authorities. The door of the apartment had to be broken open to reveal the heartbreaking scene: two promising lives, cut short.

Speculated Cause of Death

While the immediate cause of death remains unconfirmed, the police have speculated that it might be due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The sub-zero temperatures in Hartford often necessitate the use of heaters, and excessive usage could have led to the fatal incident. However, an autopsy is required to determine the exact cause of their untimely deaths.

Repatriation of the Deceased

Efforts are currently underway to repatriate the bodies to India. In this regard, local legislator Tudi Megha Reddy has assured that Dinesh’s remains will be swiftly returned. The details surrounding the death and repatriation of the second student, Nikesh, are still forthcoming, leaving his family in a state of uncertainty.

The loss of these two young lives serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that overseas students might face, even within the safety of their homes. As the investigation continues, it underscores the need for increased safety measures and awareness about potential risks, particularly those related to indoor heating systems.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

