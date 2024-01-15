Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams

On a chilling Sunday morning in Hartford, Connecticut, a grim discovery marked a tragic end to the dreams of two Indian students. Gattu Dinesh, 22, from Wanaparthy district of Telangana, and Nikesh, 21, from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, were found lifeless in their apartment. Both had been pursuing their Masters in Computer Sciences at the University of Sacred Heart in Hartford.

Discovery of the Tragic Incident

The news of their deaths reached their families back in India through the Connecticut police. The alarm was raised by the students’ friends, who, after failing to wake them up the following morning, reported to the authorities. The door of the apartment had to be broken open to reveal the heartbreaking scene: two promising lives, cut short.

Speculated Cause of Death

While the immediate cause of death remains unconfirmed, the police have speculated that it might be due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The sub-zero temperatures in Hartford often necessitate the use of heaters, and excessive usage could have led to the fatal incident. However, an autopsy is required to determine the exact cause of their untimely deaths.

Repatriation of the Deceased

Efforts are currently underway to repatriate the bodies to India. In this regard, local legislator Tudi Megha Reddy has assured that Dinesh’s remains will be swiftly returned. The details surrounding the death and repatriation of the second student, Nikesh, are still forthcoming, leaving his family in a state of uncertainty.

The loss of these two young lives serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that overseas students might face, even within the safety of their homes. As the investigation continues, it underscores the need for increased safety measures and awareness about potential risks, particularly those related to indoor heating systems.