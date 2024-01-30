Indian Student Found Dead at Purdue University; Rising Safety Concerns

The academic community of Purdue University and the Indian diaspora in the United States plunged into mourning as Neel Acharya, an Indian student at the university, was confirmed dead on Sunday, January 28. The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office reported the discovery of a deceased college-aged male on the university's campus around 11:30 am.

A Mother's Appeal and Diplomatic Intervention

Neel's disappearance had triggered a wave of concern after his mother posted an appeal on social media, seeking information about her missing son. In an attempt to provide assistance in the hour of crisis, the Consulate General of India in Chicago communicated active coordination with Purdue University and the Acharya family.

Another Indian Student Killed in Georgia

Adding to the mounting concerns about the safety of Indian students in the US, a separate incident reported the killing of another Indian student in Lithonia, Georgia. A horrific video of the attack perpetrated by a reportedly homeless man circulated on social media platforms, leading to immediate police action and subsequent arrests. The victim's remains were transported back to his family in India on January 24.

Unanswered Questions and Rising Safety Concerns

While the police continue their investigations, the connection, if any, between the two incidents remains unestablished. However, the proximity of these tragic events has cast long shadows over the safety of Indian students pursuing education in the US, prompting calls for increased vigilance and protective measures.