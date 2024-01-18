Indian Firm Rangsons Aerospace Breaks New Ground with Boeing Deal

Rangsons Aerospace, a Mysuru-based Indian company, has inked a five-year contract with Boeing, the American aircraft giant, to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems. This deal signifies Boeing’s maiden collaboration with an Indian supplier in this particular arena, placing Rangsons Aerospace at a significant position in the global aviation supply chain and marking a strategic leap forward for the company.

Rangsons Aerospace’s Unique Capabilities

With a specialized manufacturing facility, Rangsons Aerospace is capable of producing critical assemblies that are pivotal for the transportation of essential fluids. These include fuel, lubricants, coolants, water, and oxygen—all indispensable for the operation of aircraft. The company holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian entity with Type-Approved Airborne Heat Exchangers specifically designed for helicopter platforms.

The Impact of the Deal

This collaboration between Rangsons Aerospace and Boeing not only fortifies Rangsons’ commitment to delivering sophisticated solutions, but also broadens its international footprint. The company’s influence now extends beyond India, reaching as far as the US and Israel. CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, Mr. Pavan Ranga, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating it signifies a significant milestone for both the company and the Indian aerospace industry.

Integration into Global Aerospace Industry

The deal serves as a testament to the increasing integration of Indian suppliers into the global aerospace industry. It also underscores the growing trust that international aerospace behemoths like Boeing place in Indian manufacturing capabilities. This alliance not only strengthens India’s position in the global aerospace map but also sparks potential for more such collaborations in the future.