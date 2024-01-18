en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Firm Rangsons Aerospace Breaks New Ground with Boeing Deal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:05 am EST
Indian Firm Rangsons Aerospace Breaks New Ground with Boeing Deal

Rangsons Aerospace, a Mysuru-based Indian company, has inked a five-year contract with Boeing, the American aircraft giant, to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems. This deal signifies Boeing’s maiden collaboration with an Indian supplier in this particular arena, placing Rangsons Aerospace at a significant position in the global aviation supply chain and marking a strategic leap forward for the company.

Rangsons Aerospace’s Unique Capabilities

With a specialized manufacturing facility, Rangsons Aerospace is capable of producing critical assemblies that are pivotal for the transportation of essential fluids. These include fuel, lubricants, coolants, water, and oxygen—all indispensable for the operation of aircraft. The company holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian entity with Type-Approved Airborne Heat Exchangers specifically designed for helicopter platforms.

The Impact of the Deal

This collaboration between Rangsons Aerospace and Boeing not only fortifies Rangsons’ commitment to delivering sophisticated solutions, but also broadens its international footprint. The company’s influence now extends beyond India, reaching as far as the US and Israel. CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, Mr. Pavan Ranga, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating it signifies a significant milestone for both the company and the Indian aerospace industry.

Integration into Global Aerospace Industry

The deal serves as a testament to the increasing integration of Indian suppliers into the global aerospace industry. It also underscores the growing trust that international aerospace behemoths like Boeing place in Indian manufacturing capabilities. This alliance not only strengthens India’s position in the global aerospace map but also sparks potential for more such collaborations in the future.

0
Business India United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Joby Aviation, a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, has recently made significant strides in testing and infrastructure development. These developments herald an innovative era of urban mobility, with air taxis or ‘flying cars’ poised to redefine transportation. Pioneering Electric Air Taxi Test Flights Joby Aviation successfully completed the maiden
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
23 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
23 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
14 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
19 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
22 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
3 mins
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
4 mins
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
4 mins
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
4 mins
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
4 mins
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
4 mins
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
5 mins
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
9 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app