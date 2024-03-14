Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar Joins Hindu Leaders to Combat Rising Hinduphobia in the US

Amid a concerning rise in Hinduphobia, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has allied with Hindu leaders and organizations in the United States to address and combat growing hate crimes against the Hindu community. At a meeting organized by HinduAction at the US Capitol, key figures including Thanedar and representatives from various Indian-American groups highlighted the urgency of addressing anti-Hindu sentiments, marked notably by California's anti-caste discrimination bill, SB403, and a spate of temple attacks.

Rising Concerns and the Hindu Caucus Initiative

Thanedar, expressing deep concern over the escalating instances of Hinduphobia, underscored the establishment of the Hindu Caucus as a pivotal move towards ensuring religious freedom and combating bigotry. "For the first time in the United States Congress, we have a Hindu Caucus," he stated, emphasizing the caucus's commitment to fighting hatred and promoting religious rights. The meeting also shed light on the specific challenges faced by the Hindu community, including rampant anti-Hindu bias on college campuses and a series of hate crimes.

Voices from the Community

Suhag Shukla of the Hindu American Foundation and Sunder Iyer, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur, shared alarming accounts of anti-Hindu bias and targeted hate. Shukla pointed out the Khalistan movement's role in recent temple attacks, while Iyer highlighted racial profiling and stereotyping by the California Civil Rights Department. Their testimonies underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation and support from Congress to protect Indian Americans from hate and discrimination.

Call to Action and Joint Declaration

In response to the troubling rise in Hinduphobia, a joint declaration by HinduAction and the Namaste-Shalom Multifaith Alliance called on Congress to formally recognize and address anti-Hindu hate through a resolution. Tejal Shah from the Hindu Temple Empowerment Council highlighted the emotional and mental toll of temple attacks on the community, stressing the importance of law enforcement's role in protecting religious institutions and their members. The collective call to action emphasizes the critical need for legislative and societal support to safeguard the Hindu community's rights and well-being in America.

The united front presented by Indian-American leaders, organizations, and community members against Hinduphobia marks a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and hate-free society. As efforts to combat anti-Hindu sentiments gain momentum, the establishment of the Hindu Caucus and the call for a congressional resolution reflect a growing recognition of the challenges faced by the Hindu community and a commitment to ensuring their right to practice their religion freely and without fear.