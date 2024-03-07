India, US Renew Pledge to Combat Terrorism and Enhance Security Cooperation

In a significant development on March 5 in Washington D.C., India and the United States convened for the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue, marking a renewed commitment towards countering terrorism and bolstering regional security. The dialogue was led by Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State, and Ambassador K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the importance both nations place on their strategic partnership.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

During the dialogue, both nations underscored the "extraordinary value and durability" of the US-India comprehensive global and strategic partnership, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts and promoting regional security as a cornerstone of their broader bilateral cooperation. The meeting served as a platform for both countries to reiterate that terrorism remains a grave threat to international peace and security. Delegates from various departments and agencies from both countries showcased an inclusive and holistic approach to countering terrorism, emphasizing the need for productive information sharing and bilateral coordination to ensure security, stability, and growth in both nations and the region at large.

Addressing Emerging Threats Together

The dialogue provided an opportunity for both sides to review emerging threats and tactics in terrorism, including the challenges posed by the internet, new and emerging technologies, international movement of terrorists, recruitment, financing of terrorist activities, and radicalization to violence and violent extremism. India and the US committed to enhancing information sharing, capacity building, and continuing their efforts in bilateral and multilateral platforms to address these evolving threats, demonstrating their strong partnership in the fight against terrorism.

Strengthening Multilateral and Regional Security

Furthermore, the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation within the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This cooperation aims at advancing shared security interests within the region while supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The dialogue underscored the ongoing collaboration between India and the US in designating various terrorist entities/groups and individuals, strengthening law enforcement and judicial partnerships, and enhancing cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests.

The meeting between India and the US signifies a pivotal moment in their strategic and security relations, setting a strong foundation for future cooperation in countering terrorism and enhancing regional security. As both nations continue to navigate the complexities of global terrorism, their renewed partnership and collaborative efforts underscore a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.