Business

India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports

In a move to bolster its exports, India has expressed its intent to gain access to the US government procurement system. This request was made at the 14th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held between the US and India. The Indian side asked to be acknowledged as a Trade Agreement Act (TAA) compliant nation, a status that would grant Indian firms the right to participate in American public procurement.

US-India Trade Policy Forum: A Platform for Bilateral Trade Talks

The meeting was co-chaired by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Alongside the TAA compliance, the forum also delved into the potential reinstatement of export benefits for India under the US’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. This program, revoked by the previous Trump administration in 2019, had previously allowed duty-free access for approximately 1,900 Indian products in the US market.

Potential Treaty Status for Visas

In addition to the above, discussions were initiated to bestow treaty status upon visas. However, both parties emphasized that any agreement reached would be reciprocal, necessitating India to provide similar access to US firms in turn.

Protecting Indian MSMEs and PLI Scheme Sectors

India has expressed its resolve to safeguard its MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and sectors included in its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. While the US has demonstrated positivity towards resuming GSP benefits for India, the final decision is contingent upon approval by the US Congress.

These ongoing dialogues between the two nations signify a step forward in nurturing their trade relations. The potential benefits for India are considerable, with the prospect of increased exports and a strengthened domestic economy. However, the discussions also highlight the need for reciprocity and mutual benefit in the international trade arena.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

