India Oxenberg Unveils Her Path to NXIVM Cult in Fox True Crime Podcast

India Oxenberg, daughter of 'Dynasty' star Catherine Oxenberg, has opened up about her terrifying journey into and out of the NXIVM sex cult. Her revelations, made in a recent interview with The FOX True Crime Podcast, delve into the psychological manipulation and abuse she endured, including branding, forced sex, and starvation. After her escape in early 2018, Oxenberg played a pivotal role in aiding the FBI to dismantle the cult, leading to the imprisonment of its founder Keith Raniere and several associates.

Advertisment

Drawn Into Deception

Oxenberg's descent into the NXIVM cult began with what was pitched as a transformative self-help program. Raised in an environment open to alternative education, she was initially unable to detect the red flags. The program's appeal was enhanced by its star-studded presentations and promises of personal development. She recalled how the cult's initial approach seemed logical, designed to help participants overcome their fears and limitations. However, this facade quickly dissolved as Oxenberg became deeply entangled in the group's exploitative practices.

The Cult Within a Cult

Advertisment

The turning point for Oxenberg was her introduction to DOS, a secretive group within NXIVM that subjected women to extreme forms of manipulation and control. Under the guise of receiving additional coaching from Allison Mack, a high-ranking member whom Oxenberg admired, she was coerced into providing incriminating information about herself. This information was later used as blackmail to force her into compliance. Oxenberg's ordeal included being branded with a hot iron, a horrifying act of physical abuse that she was powerless to resist.

Breaking Free and Speaking Out

Oxenberg's journey from a hopeful seeker of self-improvement to a survivor of a manipulative sex cult is a stark reminder of the dangers of coercive control and manipulation. Now, through her podcast "Still Learning," she shares her experiences and conversations with other trauma survivors and experts, aiming to provide hope and understanding. Her story is not just one of survival but also of resilience and the power of speaking out against injustice.

As Oxenberg continues to heal and advocate for those who have suffered similar fates, her insights serve as a cautionary tale about the importance of critical thinking and the recognition of coercive tactics disguised as self-help. Her courage in exposing the dark realities of NXIVM has undoubtedly paved the way for a greater awareness of cult dynamics and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of manipulation and abuse.