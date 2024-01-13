India and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties, Eye Cooperation in Critical Minerals

India and the United States have fortified their trade ties and pledged to expand their collaboration in various arenas, including the exploration of critical minerals. This agreement was cemented during the annual trade policy talks in New Delhi on January 12, 2024, where U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal convened.

Advancing Bilateral Trade Amidst Diplomatic Strains

Tai’s three-day visit to India aimed to bolster bilateral trade relations in the face of recent diplomatic tensions. Prompted by U.S. allegations against an Indian official allegedly involved in a foiled assassination plot of a Sikh separatist leader in America, the visit was not devoid of controversy. India has vehemently denied any governmental involvement and has launched its own probe into the allegations.

Focus on Critical Minerals and Trade Facilitation

The dialogues underscored India’s interest in establishing a bilateral critical mineral partnership. This partnership would facilitate the exchange of information and subsequently strengthen collaboration between the two nations. Tai emphasized the initial focus on fact-finding and establishing a common understanding in the realm of critical minerals. India also used this platform to request the U.S. to streamline visa procedures for business professionals and to reconsider reinstating duty-free access to specific Indian goods under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). This trade program, which offered preferential treatment to developing countries, was terminated by the Trump administration in 2019.

Addressing Trade Concerns and Future Commitments

Reacting to these requests, Tai urged India to ensure its import policies for laptops do not hamper trade. The commitments and concerns of both nations were encapsulated in a joint statement released following the meeting. The ministers also agreed to establish a pathway for mutual recognition of results from accredited conformity assessment bodies, and to identify priority sectors for implementation and establish a Joint Facilitative Mechanism (JFM). The meeting concluded with an understanding that the working groups would reconvene quarterly, and the Trade Policy Forum would reconvene at the ministerial level before the end of 2024.