Business

India and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties, Eye Cooperation in Critical Minerals

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
India and the United States have fortified their trade ties and pledged to expand their collaboration in various arenas, including the exploration of critical minerals. This agreement was cemented during the annual trade policy talks in New Delhi on January 12, 2024, where U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal convened.

Advancing Bilateral Trade Amidst Diplomatic Strains

Tai’s three-day visit to India aimed to bolster bilateral trade relations in the face of recent diplomatic tensions. Prompted by U.S. allegations against an Indian official allegedly involved in a foiled assassination plot of a Sikh separatist leader in America, the visit was not devoid of controversy. India has vehemently denied any governmental involvement and has launched its own probe into the allegations.

Focus on Critical Minerals and Trade Facilitation

The dialogues underscored India’s interest in establishing a bilateral critical mineral partnership. This partnership would facilitate the exchange of information and subsequently strengthen collaboration between the two nations. Tai emphasized the initial focus on fact-finding and establishing a common understanding in the realm of critical minerals. India also used this platform to request the U.S. to streamline visa procedures for business professionals and to reconsider reinstating duty-free access to specific Indian goods under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). This trade program, which offered preferential treatment to developing countries, was terminated by the Trump administration in 2019.

Addressing Trade Concerns and Future Commitments

Reacting to these requests, Tai urged India to ensure its import policies for laptops do not hamper trade. The commitments and concerns of both nations were encapsulated in a joint statement released following the meeting. The ministers also agreed to establish a pathway for mutual recognition of results from accredited conformity assessment bodies, and to identify priority sectors for implementation and establish a Joint Facilitative Mechanism (JFM). The meeting concluded with an understanding that the working groups would reconvene quarterly, and the Trade Policy Forum would reconvene at the ministerial level before the end of 2024.

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

