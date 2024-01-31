Independent Electric to Undergo Major Restructuring Under Sonepar by 2024

Bay Area-based electrical distributor, Independent Electric, a subsidiary of Sonepar, is set for a company-wide restructuring. By 2024, the company's operations will be divided among three Sonepar companies, aimed at creating more streamlined 'single supply chains' within each state. The restructuring, involving rebranding, is assured to not disrupt the ongoing business interactions with customers.

Restructuring Plans

In California, Independent Electric will merge its operations with OneSource Distributors. Meanwhile, in Arizona, the business will be absorbed by QED. In an additional move, the utility supply division of the company will be integrated with Irby Utilities. This plan aims to bolster efficiency and expedite service delivery for customers across regions.

Company Legacy and Future

Established in 1976, Independent Electric has grown to have a notable presence with 11 branches in California and six in Arizona. The company is known for its distribution centers located in San Leandro, California, and Phoenix, offering a range of products like lighting, switchgear, and wire management tools. It has been instrumental in shaping the electrical construction market in the region over the decades. The restructuring is expected to fortify its market position, broadening customer access to inventory and value-added services.

Moving Forward

The restructuring is a strategic move designed to strengthen the company's operational efficiency and reinforce its market presence. While the changes are significant, company officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for all stakeholders. Independent Electric looks forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation, while continuing to serve its customers with the same dedication and quality they have come to expect.