Science & Technology

Increasing Solar Activity: A Spectacle of Auroras and a Concern for Space Weather

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:03 am EST
The ethereal light show in the sky, the auroras, have become increasingly visible as far south as the United States. This is due to the surge in solar activity as the sun gears up towards its solar maximum. These magnificent displays are a result of the intricate dance between the sun and Earth’s magnetic field. The frequency and intensity of auroras heighten with the escalation of solar activity, a spectacle best seen away from the city’s glare, especially during the longer nights of fall and winter.

Implications of the Sun’s Activity

While these natural light displays are aesthetically pleasing, the sun’s activity has practical implications, affecting our technological systems. Notably, the historical Carrington Event in 1859 saw a geomagnetic storm disrupting technological systems on Earth, triggered by a potent solar flare. The Earth’s magnetotail, an energy storehouse from the solar wind, can become unstable, releasing particles that create auroras. These auroras can generate magnetic fields potent enough to disrupt power networks, as exemplified in North America in 1989.

Understanding Solar Activity Through Sunspots

Investigations of sunspots, areas with intense magnetic fields, have been paramount in understanding solar activity. Observations of sunspots, dating back to Galileo’s time, aid in predicting space disturbances due to the solar cycle, which runs over an 11-year duration. Despite predictions of a mild solar maximum based on the previous cycle, the current cycle has already exhibited higher than expected sunspot activity and significant magnetic storms.

Upcoming Solar Maximum: A Mixed Bag of Anticipation and Concern

With the approaching solar maximum in 2025, there is both anticipation for spectacular auroras and concern for potential space weather impacts. These impacts include potential damage to satellites due to atmospheric heating, as witnessed in 2022. As the science of space weather prediction advances, the aim is to better safeguard our technological assets while relishing the natural beauty of auroras.

