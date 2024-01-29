Increased Rainfall Alleviates Drought Conditions in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Surpasses Average Rainfall, Alleviating Drought Conditions

Exceeding its typical precipitation for the current period, Wichita Falls has recorded a total of 2.74 inches of rain in 2024, surpassing the average of 1.12 inches usually expected by this time of year. This is a significant shift, considering January is typically one of the driest months. The recent rains have made a pronounced impact on local lake levels, driving up the combined water levels of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo by 2.8 percent. These lakes now hold 55.7 percent of their total capacity, signaling a marked improvement in the ongoing drought conditions.

Stage 1 Drought Watch Restrictions Remain Despite Rainfall

While the increased rainfall and improved lake capacities are positive indicators, Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions are still in effect for Wichita Falls water customers. These restrictions are lifted only when the lakes reach a higher capacity, with Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions kicking in at 50 percent capacity. Currently, Lake Kemp is holding steady at 67.2 percent.

Wichita County Mostly Out of Drought Conditions

The majority of Wichita County is no longer experiencing drought conditions, now classified under the 'Abnormally Dry' category. This status may improve even further with the forthcoming release of data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The weather for the past week was predominantly foggy and rainy, with Friday marking a significant rainfall of 1.51 inches. Looking ahead, the forecast for North Texas predicts a sunny week with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain may once again grace the region come Friday evening, with no freezing temperatures anticipated in the near future.