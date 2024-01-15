en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Incoming Weather System Brings Harsh Winter Conditions for 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Incoming Weather System Brings Harsh Winter Conditions for 2024

In an anticipated weather twist, significant lake effect snow is expected to sweep across the west wind snow belts, thanks to an incoming weather system. With dropping temperatures, the weather event is set to intensify, culminating in extremely cold wind chills that could go below -20 degrees by Monday morning. Regions identified by the codes 906wx and MIwx are projected to bear the brunt of these harsh winter conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to brace themselves for the cold temperatures, keeping an eye on potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities.

A Harsh Winter in the Offing

The UP has already experienced its first significant snowstorm of the winter, with up to 25 inches of snow recorded in some parts of the central UP. The breakdown in the Polar Vortex, coupled with an arctic blast, is causing the coldest air in years. Lake Superior, currently with a 1.83% ice coverage, is expected to reach 2019 levels. More snow is on the forecast for the western UP, Keweenaw, and higher elevations in the central UP. The coldest days are anticipated to be Sunday and Monday, characterized by light and fluffy lake effect snow. However, the winter weather is predicted to remain mild for the remainder of the month.

Bracing for Snow Squall

A potential multi-day snow squall event in parts of Ontario is expected to bring significant snowfall and near-zero visibility, creating perilous driving conditions in affected areas. The squalls could potentially dump over 50cm of snow locally in the typical snowbelt regions around Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and Lake Superior. The Lake Huron and Georgian Bay squall is expected to heavily impact Muskoka, Simcoe County, Kawartha Lakes, Grey County, Bruce County, Huron County, and Perth County. Lake Ontario and Lake Erie squalls are forecasted to bring heavy snow and whiteout conditions to parts of the Niagara region and Prince Edward County to Kingston.

Regions In the Eye of the Storm

Grey and Bruce counties, including Port Elgin, Hanover, Chatsworth, Owen Sound, and Wiarton, are expected to be the hardest hit regions for the Lake Huron squall, with snowfall totals ranging from 25 to 50cm. However, the forecast only extends to Monday afternoon due to lower confidence in the exact direction of the squalls beyond that point. As 2024 unfolds, this bout of winter weather serves as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
8 mins ago
Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo: A Tale of Enduring Love Amid Personal Loss
A tale of love and resilience in the face of personal loss is the story of Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo. The former co-host of ‘The View’ and current Judge on ‘Divorce Court,’ Jones, aged 61, found enduring joy and fulfillment in her life with Lugo, a seasoned attorney with roots in Chicago. Despite the
Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo: A Tale of Enduring Love Amid Personal Loss
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
3 hours ago
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
2024 Unveils Innovative Hospitality with Noteworthy Hotel Openings Worldwide
3 hours ago
2024 Unveils Innovative Hospitality with Noteworthy Hotel Openings Worldwide
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
28 mins ago
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
33 mins ago
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
Colorado Braces for Winter: Essential Safety Measures for Travelers
42 mins ago
Colorado Braces for Winter: Essential Safety Measures for Travelers
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
25 seconds
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
36 seconds
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
2 mins
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
2 mins
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
8 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
10 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
11 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
11 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
15 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
16 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app