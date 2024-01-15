Incoming Weather System Brings Harsh Winter Conditions for 2024

In an anticipated weather twist, significant lake effect snow is expected to sweep across the west wind snow belts, thanks to an incoming weather system. With dropping temperatures, the weather event is set to intensify, culminating in extremely cold wind chills that could go below -20 degrees by Monday morning. Regions identified by the codes 906wx and MIwx are projected to bear the brunt of these harsh winter conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to brace themselves for the cold temperatures, keeping an eye on potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities.

A Harsh Winter in the Offing

The UP has already experienced its first significant snowstorm of the winter, with up to 25 inches of snow recorded in some parts of the central UP. The breakdown in the Polar Vortex, coupled with an arctic blast, is causing the coldest air in years. Lake Superior, currently with a 1.83% ice coverage, is expected to reach 2019 levels. More snow is on the forecast for the western UP, Keweenaw, and higher elevations in the central UP. The coldest days are anticipated to be Sunday and Monday, characterized by light and fluffy lake effect snow. However, the winter weather is predicted to remain mild for the remainder of the month.

Bracing for Snow Squall

A potential multi-day snow squall event in parts of Ontario is expected to bring significant snowfall and near-zero visibility, creating perilous driving conditions in affected areas. The squalls could potentially dump over 50cm of snow locally in the typical snowbelt regions around Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and Lake Superior. The Lake Huron and Georgian Bay squall is expected to heavily impact Muskoka, Simcoe County, Kawartha Lakes, Grey County, Bruce County, Huron County, and Perth County. Lake Ontario and Lake Erie squalls are forecasted to bring heavy snow and whiteout conditions to parts of the Niagara region and Prince Edward County to Kingston.

Regions In the Eye of the Storm

Grey and Bruce counties, including Port Elgin, Hanover, Chatsworth, Owen Sound, and Wiarton, are expected to be the hardest hit regions for the Lake Huron squall, with snowfall totals ranging from 25 to 50cm. However, the forecast only extends to Monday afternoon due to lower confidence in the exact direction of the squalls beyond that point. As 2024 unfolds, this bout of winter weather serves as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature.