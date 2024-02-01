Income Tax Returns Reveal 'Zero Filers' and Geographic Disparities

The recent trend in income tax return filings brings to light a startling revelation - a substantial part of the population, constituting two-thirds of all returns submitted, are 'zero filers', indicating zero taxable income. This pattern reflects that despite the streamlined and accelerated processes of filing tax returns, a sizeable segment of the population is either not earning sufficient income to be taxed or is not reporting taxable income.

The Effort to Enhance Taxpayer Services

In the drive to improve taxpayer services, significant strides have been made towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the tax system. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the withdrawal of all lingering direct tax demands up to ₹25,000 dating back from 1962 to 2009-10. This move is anticipated to benefit a whopping 1 crore taxpayers. Alongside this, the government has introduced Faceless Assessment and Appeal for greater efficiency. This has contributed to a notable reduction in the average time taken for processing of returns, bringing it down from 93 days to just 10 days from 2013-14.

Streamlining the Process of Tax Returns

The introduction of a new form 26AS has further simplified the process of filing income tax returns. The update in income tax returns and the pre-filling of these tax returns have made it easier for taxpayers across the country. The goal is clear - to make refunds faster, thereby reducing the hassles faced by both the Income Tax department and the citizens.

Unveiling Geographic and Economic Disparities

Another significant observation from the data is the uneven distribution of taxpayers across various states. The top seven states account for over 60 percent of the non-zero returns, indicating that income, and consequently, taxable income is not evenly distributed throughout the country. This uneven distribution of income and taxpayers is a stark indicator of the economic disparities existing among different regions in the country.