Incogni Study Debunks Myths About Spam Calls Originating from Certain Area Codes

In a groundbreaking study, tech firm Incogni has challenged long-standing perceptions about spam calls in the United States. In a departure from the widely held belief that certain area codes are hotbeds for spam, the study found 59.81% of unwanted calls originate from local numbers within the recipient's own state.

Debunking the 'Dangerous Area Code' Myth

Incogni's research employed data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), analyzing 286,250 reports submitted to the FTC's Do Not Call (DNC) registry between October 16 and December 8, 2023. The study revealed that the conventional wisdom of avoiding calls from specific area codes has little basis in fact. Area codes like 216 (Cleveland, Ohio) and 469 (Dallas, Texas), traditionally associated with spam, were not supported by the FTC data. This striking insight challenges the effectiveness of popular lists suggesting particular area codes to avoid.

Spam Calls: A State-wise Analysis

Moreover, the study highlighted a significant variance in the top ten reported spam area codes between different states. For instance, a 100% difference was found even between neighboring states like California and Colorado. These findings underscore the complexity of the spam call problem, going beyond simplistic, one-size-fits-all solutions.

Toll-Free Numbers and 'Neighbor Spoofing'

However, one consistent pattern that emerged was the prevalence of toll-free numbers as sources of spam. Numbers with prefixes like 833, 888, 855, 800, 866, and 844 were consistently reported across the nation. The research also spotlighted the tactic of 'neighbor spoofing,' where spammers mimic local area codes to exploit the trust associated with local calls.

Combating Spam: A Call for Proactive Measures

In light of these findings, Incogni advocates for a proactive approach in combating spam. The study emphasizes the need for improved digital hygiene and robust data protection laws, as there is no universal catalog of spam area codes. With spam calls evolving in their tactics and becoming more localized, the fight against them needs to be dynamic, personalized, and data-driven.