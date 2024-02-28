Included Health Expands 'Healthy Days' Program Nationwide, Aiming to Revolutionize Patient Care

Included Health has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to transform patient care across the United States with its innovative 'Healthy Days' initiative. Following a compelling pilot that engaged over 23,000 participants in all 50 states, the healthcare company is now rolling out a patient outreach program designed to personalize and improve healthcare experiences and outcomes. This approach utilizes a simple yet powerful question, 'How are you doing?', sent via SMS/text message surveys, identifying individuals who may be at risk or in need of clinical intervention. Dr. Ami Parekh, Chief Health Officer at Included Health, unveiled these insights at the recent ViVE Healthcare Conference, underlying the program's potential to make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and cost-effective.

Understanding the 'Healthy Days' Approach

The 'Healthy Days' program is centered around a CDC measure, leveraging direct patient feedback to assess well-being and identify those in need of care. Remarkable findings from the pilot phase include that one-third of respondents reported a significant number of unhealthy days. Furthermore, nearly half of these individuals accepted an offer to connect with a clinician, leading to a 12% increase in Healthy Days within a 90-day follow-up period. This proactive engagement model not only underscores the importance of personalized healthcare but also demonstrates its efficiency in reducing overall healthcare expenses, with each additional healthy day cutting down annual healthcare costs by about $200 per person.

Impact and Implications for the Healthcare Industry

Included Health's initiative aligns with a broader industry trend towards patient-centered care and the integration of digital technologies in healthcare delivery. Similar innovations, such as the BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app by Belong.Life, which offers personalized support and information to cancer patients through AI technology, and the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) programs, underscore the shift towards more engaged and personalized patient care. These programs not only improve health outcomes but also present a promising avenue for managing healthcare costs more effectively.

Future Directions and Considerations

The nationwide expansion of the 'Healthy Days' program by Included Health marks a significant step forward in the quest for a more personalized and efficient healthcare system. By prioritizing patient engagement and leveraging technology to better understand and meet patient needs, Included Health is setting a new standard for healthcare providers. The program's success heralds a future where healthcare is not only reactive but also proactive and deeply attuned to the individual needs of patients. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, initiatives like these will play a pivotal role in shaping a more patient-centric, effective, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

As we look ahead, the implications of such innovative approaches to healthcare are profound. Not only do they have the potential to significantly improve patient satisfaction and health outcomes, but they also offer a viable path to curbing the escalating costs associated with healthcare delivery. The success of Included Health's 'Healthy Days' program serves as a compelling example for other healthcare organizations to follow, emphasizing the critical importance of adapting to the needs of the modern patient in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.