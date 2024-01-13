en English
Science & Technology

Inaugural ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch: A Photographer’s Triumph Against the Odds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Inaugural ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch: A Photographer's Triumph Against the Odds

The dawn of January 13, 2024, bore witness to an event of celestial significance – the inaugural launch of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket. A sight of immense power and beauty, captured through the lens of photographer Craig Bailey, who braved unique challenges to deliver a perspective that is both awe-inspiring and informative.

Embracing the Unseen Through Remote Camera Angles

In the world of astrophotography, remote camera angles hold prime importance. They offer views that are often impossible or too hazardous to capture in person. Bailey’s photograph of the Vulcan rocket’s launch from LC-41 is a testament to this fact. His camera, positioned strategically around the launch complex, captured the majestic ascent of the rocket, cutting through the morning sky.

The Challenges of Capturing a Maiden Voyage

A maiden voyage always poses unique challenges, and the Vulcan rocket’s launch was no different. Photographers faced the risk of their cameras being shrouded by rocket exhaust or being damaged by debris. Additionally, the necessity to adjust camera settings to account for the new engines added an extra layer of complexity. The LNG-powered BE-4 engines made by Blue Origin and the more potent GEM 63XL solid rocket boosters made by Northrup Grumman required delicate attention to detail.

The Triumph Despite The Odds

Despite the challenges, the Vulcan rocket’s launch was a spectacle to behold. The intensity of the launch, significantly more potent than previous ones at LC-41, caused damage to several cameras, including Bailey’s. However, the captured image, a stunning view of the rocket piercing the dawn, stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the photographers.

The successful lift-off from Florida’s Space Coast marked the beginning of a commercial robotic lander’s journey to the Moon. ULA’s president and CEO exuded pride and excitement, attributing the success to the team’s relentless work. With this launch, the future for Vulcan looks promising, with certification missions and future launch opportunities on the horizon. However, amidst the excitement, there are concerns over operational cadence and potential delays to NASA’s Artemis missions.

As we celebrate this monumental achievement, we are reminded of the power of human innovation and the enduring allure of space exploration. The first launch of the Vulcan rocket, captured in all its glory by Craig Bailey, is not just a photograph of the week, but a symbol of a new era in space travel.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

