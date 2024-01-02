en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

In Remembrance: Russell E. Houser, Decorated War Veteran and Beloved Ohio Bell Supervisor, Passes Away at 94

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
In Remembrance: Russell E. Houser, Decorated War Veteran and Beloved Ohio Bell Supervisor, Passes Away at 94

In a somber Christmas day, 2023, Ohio mourned the loss of one of its decorated veterans, Russell E. Houser, aged 94. Born in Youngstown on November 23, 1929, to Raymond and Bessie (Waller) Houser, Russell’s life was a testament to service, dedication, and an enduring love for his family and community.

A Life of Service

Russell’s footsteps of courage traced back to his early days at Chaney High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and soon distinguished himself as the youngest Master Sergeant during his service years. His contribution to the Distant Early Warning (DEW Line) in Alaska and Greenland was a significant chapter in his military journey.

Post-Military Life and Legacy

After his honorable military service, Russell continued his career at Ohio Bell, where he served as a supervisor for over 30 years until his retirement. His work ethic and dedication became a hallmark of his identity, inspiring many who worked alongside him.

A Family Man and Lover of Community

Russell was a man of simple pleasures and profound love. He held a deep affection for his family, notably his daughters Joanie Thomas and Lori Miller, his grandchildren Sean Houser and Taylor Thomas, and his great-granddaughters Addison Houser and Haley Farrow. His love extended to his sister Arneatha ‘Sis’ Fromel and numerous nieces and nephews. Beyond his family, Russell’s passion for the Saxon Club, bocce, state fairs, horse betting, and the Ohio Lottery were well-known among his friends and community.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Raymond, William, and Lee Houser. A private funeral with military honors was conducted, and he was laid to rest at Green Haven Cemetery. In remembrance, the family has requested donations to Animal Charity or Friends of Fido, reflective of Russell’s generous spirit.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll's Family Following Tragic Death

By BNN Correspondents

Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Connie J. Raupach: A Life of Service, Dedication, and Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Former State Worker Louisa Bradlow Carman Dies in New Year's Day Car Crash

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Remembering Gary Reynolds: A Life Full of Passion and Kindness ...
@Obituary · 29 mins
Remembering Gary Reynolds: A Life Full of Passion and Kindness ...
heart comment 0
Triumphs and Tragedies: Looking Back at Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Triumphs and Tragedies: Looking Back at Nigeria's Entertainment Industry in 2023
Patricia Leifer: An Artist’s Legacy Lives On

By BNN Correspondents

Patricia Leifer: An Artist's Legacy Lives On
Urgent Search for Missing Swimmer at Kariaotahi Beach in Auckland

By Mazhar Abbas

Urgent Search for Missing Swimmer at Kariaotahi Beach in Auckland
Chris Barker Honors Public Figures Lost in 2023 with Tribute Poster

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Barker Honors Public Figures Lost in 2023 with Tribute Poster
Latest Headlines
World News
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
33 seconds
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
48 seconds
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
1 min
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
1 min
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
1 min
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
1 min
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
2 mins
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
2 mins
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
2 mins
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
12 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app