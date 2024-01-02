In Remembrance: Russell E. Houser, Decorated War Veteran and Beloved Ohio Bell Supervisor, Passes Away at 94

In a somber Christmas day, 2023, Ohio mourned the loss of one of its decorated veterans, Russell E. Houser, aged 94. Born in Youngstown on November 23, 1929, to Raymond and Bessie (Waller) Houser, Russell’s life was a testament to service, dedication, and an enduring love for his family and community.

A Life of Service

Russell’s footsteps of courage traced back to his early days at Chaney High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and soon distinguished himself as the youngest Master Sergeant during his service years. His contribution to the Distant Early Warning (DEW Line) in Alaska and Greenland was a significant chapter in his military journey.

Post-Military Life and Legacy

After his honorable military service, Russell continued his career at Ohio Bell, where he served as a supervisor for over 30 years until his retirement. His work ethic and dedication became a hallmark of his identity, inspiring many who worked alongside him.

A Family Man and Lover of Community

Russell was a man of simple pleasures and profound love. He held a deep affection for his family, notably his daughters Joanie Thomas and Lori Miller, his grandchildren Sean Houser and Taylor Thomas, and his great-granddaughters Addison Houser and Haley Farrow. His love extended to his sister Arneatha ‘Sis’ Fromel and numerous nieces and nephews. Beyond his family, Russell’s passion for the Saxon Club, bocce, state fairs, horse betting, and the Ohio Lottery were well-known among his friends and community.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Raymond, William, and Lee Houser. A private funeral with military honors was conducted, and he was laid to rest at Green Haven Cemetery. In remembrance, the family has requested donations to Animal Charity or Friends of Fido, reflective of Russell’s generous spirit.