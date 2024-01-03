en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

In Memoriam: Erika Murrell (Skinner), A Life Lived with Love and Compassion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
In Memoriam: Erika Murrell (Skinner), A Life Lived with Love and Compassion

The world bid farewell to a beloved figure, Erika Murrell (Skinner), aged 50, who departed from this life on December 18, 2023, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew her. Having spent her life in Youngstown, Ohio, Erika was a cherished member of her community, respected for her compassionate nature and her unwavering dedication to her profession.

A Life of Service and Care

Born on October 9, 1973, to Carlotta Ivy Skinner and Roosevelt Skinner, Erika was not just a doting daughter but also a nurturing mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and served as a health aide at Windhaven House. Here, Erika showcased her innate ability to comfort and assist the elderly, making a significant impact on the lives she touched.

An Epitome of Love and Joy

Beyond her professional commitments, Erika was known for her passion for cooking. She found joy in preparing meals for family events and holidays, her culinary skills becoming an integral part of family gatherings. Her leisure time was spent in the company of friends, watching movies, and indulging in shopping, creating memories that her loved ones will treasure forever.

A Legacy of Love

Erika is survived by her mother, daughter Ceara Symone Johnson, brothers Christopher Ivy, Dennis Ivy, and Roosevelt Morris, sisters Nakita Skinner, Jasmine Handy, Karla Handy, and Kellie Handy. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christina, Ava’Simone, Sir’ Austin, and Arvelle, and a host of nieces, nephews, along with other family members in Detroit, Michigan. Her father, an aunt, and her grandparents preceded her in death, leaving Erika’s life infused with their memories.

A viewing to honor Erika’s life is scheduled for January 4, 2024, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. The event will serve as a testament to the love and respect Erika garnered during her lifetime, and a poignant reminder of a life lived with purpose and compassion.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
11 seconds ago
Bobby Floyd, 'Coach Floyd': Remembering a Community Legend
The world of youth sports in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, is mourning the loss of a local legend. Bobby Floyd, affectionately known as ‘Coach Floyd,’ has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a substantial legacy in community sports and integration. A man remembered not just for his love of basketball but for his
Bobby Floyd, 'Coach Floyd': Remembering a Community Legend
Small Craft Advisory Issued Amid Windy Conditions; Parsonsburg Mourns the Loss of Brittney Lynn Daye
55 mins ago
Small Craft Advisory Issued Amid Windy Conditions; Parsonsburg Mourns the Loss of Brittney Lynn Daye
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
1 hour ago
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
Remembering General Gordon R. Sullivan: A Life of Service and Leadership
6 mins ago
Remembering General Gordon R. Sullivan: A Life of Service and Leadership
Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love
45 mins ago
Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love
Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director
52 mins ago
Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
34 seconds
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
41 seconds
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
1 min
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
1 min
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
2 mins
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
2 mins
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
3 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
40 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app