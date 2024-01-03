In Memoriam: Erika Murrell (Skinner), A Life Lived with Love and Compassion

The world bid farewell to a beloved figure, Erika Murrell (Skinner), aged 50, who departed from this life on December 18, 2023, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew her. Having spent her life in Youngstown, Ohio, Erika was a cherished member of her community, respected for her compassionate nature and her unwavering dedication to her profession.

A Life of Service and Care

Born on October 9, 1973, to Carlotta Ivy Skinner and Roosevelt Skinner, Erika was not just a doting daughter but also a nurturing mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and served as a health aide at Windhaven House. Here, Erika showcased her innate ability to comfort and assist the elderly, making a significant impact on the lives she touched.

An Epitome of Love and Joy

Beyond her professional commitments, Erika was known for her passion for cooking. She found joy in preparing meals for family events and holidays, her culinary skills becoming an integral part of family gatherings. Her leisure time was spent in the company of friends, watching movies, and indulging in shopping, creating memories that her loved ones will treasure forever.

A Legacy of Love

Erika is survived by her mother, daughter Ceara Symone Johnson, brothers Christopher Ivy, Dennis Ivy, and Roosevelt Morris, sisters Nakita Skinner, Jasmine Handy, Karla Handy, and Kellie Handy. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christina, Ava’Simone, Sir’ Austin, and Arvelle, and a host of nieces, nephews, along with other family members in Detroit, Michigan. Her father, an aunt, and her grandparents preceded her in death, leaving Erika’s life infused with their memories.

A viewing to honor Erika’s life is scheduled for January 4, 2024, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. The event will serve as a testament to the love and respect Erika garnered during her lifetime, and a poignant reminder of a life lived with purpose and compassion.