In Loving Memory: Marion 'Mimi' Plummer Sanford of Glastonbury and East Chop

Marion 'Mimi' Plummer Sanford, a revered resident of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and East Chop, Martha's Vineyard, passed away at the age of 89 on January 13, 2024. Mimi, as she was fondly known, was predeceased by her husband, George J. Sanford Jr. She was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to her family, her love for life, and her deep-rooted connection with nature.

A Life Well-Lived

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Mimi was the youngest of four daughters to Frank and Margaret Coughlin Plummer. After graduating from Weaver High School in 1952, she married George Sanford Jr. Together, they raised six children in Glastonbury, which she considered her proudest achievement. Beyond her family, Mimi held a profound love for nature. She earned her master gardener certificate and created a stunning woodland trail garden and aviary, attracting a diverse variety of bird species.

Harbinger of Tradition and Craft

Mimi reveled in holidays and traditions, especially Halloween. She was known for hosting an annual parade and party that brought joy to her community. Her summer home on East Chop became a hub of activities, with Mimi immersing herself in beach club activities, card games, and crafting. She even won a blue ribbon at the Martha's Vineyard Agricultural Fair for her tiger maple caned chair.

A Legacy of Service and Collecting

Mimi was not just a friend to artisans but also a collector of regional folk art. She volunteered at the Glastonbury Historical Society and was a member of several clubs. Mimi leaves behind a legacy of service and a love for the arts and nature. She is survived by her six children, ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, a sister, and a sister-in-law.

A funeral mass will be held on January 19, 2024, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hartford, with calling hours prior at Mulryan Funeral Home. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick and St. Anthony's Sandwich Ministry, the Glastonbury Historical Society, or the Sheriff's Meadow Foundation on Martha's Vineyard, in lieu of flowers.