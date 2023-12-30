en English
Business

In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:54 pm EST
In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency

The Federal Reserve, in a move that echoes a familiar pattern, has earmarked a staggering $931.4 million for the printing of U.S. bills in 2023. A decision that prompts pause, given the increasing global shift towards more durable and cost-effective currency systems. While nations across the globe are adopting polymer notes and coins, the U.S. remains entrenched in the traditional use of paper currency, despite a significant decline in cash usage.

Aaron Klein’s Case for Dollar Coins

Aaron Klein, a policy director at the Brookings Institute, offers a compelling argument for a transition to dollar coins. He posits that coins, known for their durability, can prove to be more cost-effective in the long run. The argument gains traction considering the fact that paper notes have a considerably shorter lifespan, necessitating frequent reprinting and thereby incurring additional costs.

The Rise in Circulation of the $100 Bill

Interestingly, the $100 bill has eclipsed the $1 bill in popularity since 2017, speculatively linked to tax avoidance or illegal activities, given its widespread acceptance as a global currency. The accessibility of specific bills and coins also plays a significant role in their circulation. For instance, the $2 bill, despite being in circulation, remains a rarity in daily transactions, primarily due to its non-inclusion in the vending machine market.

Decline in Use of Larger Denominations and Certain Coins

Larger denominations such as the $500, $1,000, and $5,000 bills were discontinued in 1969 due to their infrequent use. Similarly, certain coins like the half dollar have seen a decline in use, influenced by factors such as non-inclusion in cash registers and parking meters.

Despite these trends and the rise of electronic payments, experts maintain that cash will continue to play a role in the economy, albeit in a potentially updated form. A testament to the resilience of physical currency, even in an increasingly digital world.

Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

