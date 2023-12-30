In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency
The Federal Reserve, in a move that echoes a familiar pattern, has earmarked a staggering $931.4 million for the printing of U.S. bills in 2023. A decision that prompts pause, given the increasing global shift towards more durable and cost-effective currency systems. While nations across the globe are adopting polymer notes and coins, the U.S. remains entrenched in the traditional use of paper currency, despite a significant decline in cash usage.
Aaron Klein’s Case for Dollar Coins
Aaron Klein, a policy director at the Brookings Institute, offers a compelling argument for a transition to dollar coins. He posits that coins, known for their durability, can prove to be more cost-effective in the long run. The argument gains traction considering the fact that paper notes have a considerably shorter lifespan, necessitating frequent reprinting and thereby incurring additional costs.
The Rise in Circulation of the $100 Bill
Interestingly, the $100 bill has eclipsed the $1 bill in popularity since 2017, speculatively linked to tax avoidance or illegal activities, given its widespread acceptance as a global currency. The accessibility of specific bills and coins also plays a significant role in their circulation. For instance, the $2 bill, despite being in circulation, remains a rarity in daily transactions, primarily due to its non-inclusion in the vending machine market.
Decline in Use of Larger Denominations and Certain Coins
Larger denominations such as the $500, $1,000, and $5,000 bills were discontinued in 1969 due to their infrequent use. Similarly, certain coins like the half dollar have seen a decline in use, influenced by factors such as non-inclusion in cash registers and parking meters.
Despite these trends and the rise of electronic payments, experts maintain that cash will continue to play a role in the economy, albeit in a potentially updated form. A testament to the resilience of physical currency, even in an increasingly digital world.
