Impiger Technologies Lands Million-Dollar Contract for Smart Driving License Printing Management System

Austin-based digital transformation solutions firm, Impiger Technologies, has inked a million-dollar contract with a national heavyweight in security printing and identity management. The contract revolves around the development of a Smart Driving License Printing Management System. This system will synergize with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) to foster a scalable, secure, and precise identity management solution.

Improving Citizen-Centric Experiences

The newly envisaged system is poised to elevate the process of printing and managing smart driving licenses, potentially enhancing citizen-centric experiences. Impiger Technologies has a proven track record in deploying such systems, with a successful project under its belt in Uganda. The company’s CEO, Ramakrishnamoorthy, has reiterated the firm’s dedication to delivering citizen-focused solutions and leveraging technology for empowerment.

Global Expansion

The project is slated to kickstart in Abu Dhabi, with potential to spread its wings to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa. Impiger Technologies is known for its digital transformation solutions that empower businesses and enrich citizen experiences. The company is steadfastly committed to spurring positive change in the digital realm.

The AI Revolution in Transportation

The transportation industry is currently in the throes of an AI revolution, with the global artificial intelligence transportation market projected to touch the 6.3 billion mark by 2027. AI algorithms have found application in transportation for decades, starting with basic functions like route planning and traffic optimization. Today, they power cutting-edge logistics and transportation solutions, smart city infrastructures, supply chain management, and traffic incident detection. AI in transportation has resulted in heightened efficiency, increased safety, and environmental sustainability.

Addressing the Backlog

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been grappling with a backlog of 12.45 lakh driving licenses, having printed only three lakh cards since the March deadline. Despite agreements with two companies for printing the cards, progress has been sluggish. The delay in obtaining a smart driving license has added to the woes of many people, including Bangladeshi expatriates.