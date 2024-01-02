en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Impiger Technologies Lands Million-Dollar Contract for Smart Driving License Printing Management System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Impiger Technologies Lands Million-Dollar Contract for Smart Driving License Printing Management System

Austin-based digital transformation solutions firm, Impiger Technologies, has inked a million-dollar contract with a national heavyweight in security printing and identity management. The contract revolves around the development of a Smart Driving License Printing Management System. This system will synergize with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) to foster a scalable, secure, and precise identity management solution.

Improving Citizen-Centric Experiences

The newly envisaged system is poised to elevate the process of printing and managing smart driving licenses, potentially enhancing citizen-centric experiences. Impiger Technologies has a proven track record in deploying such systems, with a successful project under its belt in Uganda. The company’s CEO, Ramakrishnamoorthy, has reiterated the firm’s dedication to delivering citizen-focused solutions and leveraging technology for empowerment.

Global Expansion

The project is slated to kickstart in Abu Dhabi, with potential to spread its wings to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa. Impiger Technologies is known for its digital transformation solutions that empower businesses and enrich citizen experiences. The company is steadfastly committed to spurring positive change in the digital realm.

The AI Revolution in Transportation

The transportation industry is currently in the throes of an AI revolution, with the global artificial intelligence transportation market projected to touch the 6.3 billion mark by 2027. AI algorithms have found application in transportation for decades, starting with basic functions like route planning and traffic optimization. Today, they power cutting-edge logistics and transportation solutions, smart city infrastructures, supply chain management, and traffic incident detection. AI in transportation has resulted in heightened efficiency, increased safety, and environmental sustainability.

Addressing the Backlog

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been grappling with a backlog of 12.45 lakh driving licenses, having printed only three lakh cards since the March deadline. Despite agreements with two companies for printing the cards, progress has been sluggish. The delay in obtaining a smart driving license has added to the woes of many people, including Bangladeshi expatriates.

0
Africa United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

By Olalekan Adigun

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Amine Gouiri Withdraws from African Cup of Nations Amid Communication Dispute

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Dynamics of Sleeping Sickness: A Comprehensive Market Report

By BNN Correspondents

Commonwealth Handball Association Eyes Expansion and Collaboration in ...
@Africa · 33 mins
Commonwealth Handball Association Eyes Expansion and Collaboration in ...
heart comment 0
Emerging Market Sovereigns Eye Return to Bond Market in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Emerging Market Sovereigns Eye Return to Bond Market in 2024
Stadium Diplomacy: China and Saudi Arabia Vie for Influence in Africa

By Salman Khan

Stadium Diplomacy: China and Saudi Arabia Vie for Influence in Africa
Merck Foundation Announces MARS Awards 2023 Winners, Boosting African Researchers

By Quadri Adejumo

Merck Foundation Announces MARS Awards 2023 Winners, Boosting African Researchers
DRC Opposition Declines Legal Challenge to Election Results Citing Distrust in Constitutional Court

By Aqsa Younas Rana

DRC Opposition Declines Legal Challenge to Election Results Citing Distrust in Constitutional Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
28 seconds
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
56 seconds
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
1 min
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
2 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
2 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
2 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
2 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
3 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
3 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
10 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
43 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app