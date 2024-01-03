en English
Mexico

IMPI Rolls Out APG Agreement: A Faster Route for USPTO Patent Holders

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
IMPI Rolls Out APG Agreement: A Faster Route for USPTO Patent Holders

On November 13, 2023, the Mexican Patent and Trademark Office (IMPI) unveiled the Accelerated Patent Grant (APG) Agreement, a new channel for United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent holders looking to hasten their corresponding patent applications in Mexico. The APG program offers a swift prosecution process, using the search results and examination work already conducted by the USPTO.

APG versus PPH: A Comparative Look

The APG provides an optional route to the existing Prosecution Highway (PPH) program, which has been functional from 2010. The key difference between the two lies in their eligibility criteria. While the PPH requires at least one claim to be allowable for determining eligibility, the APG necessitates a granted USPTO patent.

Eligibility for the APG

To qualify for the APG, applicants must ensure their Mexican patent applications align with their USPTO patents regarding claim scope. Additionally, it is mandatory for the USPTO patent to be published. The application process for the APG involves a form submission, documentation of the USPTO patent number, a Spanish translation of the USPTO claims, and a table demonstrating their correspondence with the Mexican application claims.

The Fee Structure

While the APG request itself comes free of cost, applicants may encounter charges if they amend claims to comply with the correspondence requirement. These fees are detailed in Article 13 of the Rate for services provided by IMPI.

The APG Agreement marks a significant milestone in the patent landscape, offering USPTO patent holders a faster route to extend their patents’ geographical coverage to Mexico. It signifies IMPI’s commitment to streamline patent processing, fostering innovation and protecting the rights of inventors.

Mexico United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

