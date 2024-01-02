en English
Business

Imperial Dade Acquires Insight Distributing in Strategic Expansion

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, has announced its 77th acquisition under the guidance of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO respectively. The newly absorbed entity is Insight Distributing, Inc., a significant player in the Spokane market since 1941, known for its exceptional customer service and meticulous attention to detail.

Imperial Dade’s Strategic Acquisition

Imperial Dade’s acquisition of Insight Distributing is expected to uphold the high standards of service provided by the latter while broadening its product offerings through Imperial Dade’s expansive platform. The specifics of this private transaction, including the financial details, remain undisclosed.

Continued Commitment to Customers and Employees

Insight Distributing’s dedication to its customers and employees is anticipated to endure as they integrate into the Imperial Dade family. Ken Pearlstein, the owner of Insight, has voiced optimism about the future under the new leadership.

Imperial Dade’s Market Expansion

Since 1935, Imperial Dade has been escalating its market presence through organic growth and acquisitions. The acquisition of Insight Distributing marks a strategic move to bolster its reach in the Western market and grow nationally in sync with its customer base.

Business United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

