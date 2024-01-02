Imperial Dade Acquires Insight Distributing in Strategic Expansion

Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, has announced its 77th acquisition under the guidance of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO respectively. The newly absorbed entity is Insight Distributing, Inc., a significant player in the Spokane market since 1941, known for its exceptional customer service and meticulous attention to detail.

Imperial Dade’s Strategic Acquisition

Imperial Dade’s acquisition of Insight Distributing is expected to uphold the high standards of service provided by the latter while broadening its product offerings through Imperial Dade’s expansive platform. The specifics of this private transaction, including the financial details, remain undisclosed.

Continued Commitment to Customers and Employees

Insight Distributing’s dedication to its customers and employees is anticipated to endure as they integrate into the Imperial Dade family. Ken Pearlstein, the owner of Insight, has voiced optimism about the future under the new leadership.

Imperial Dade’s Market Expansion

Since 1935, Imperial Dade has been escalating its market presence through organic growth and acquisitions. The acquisition of Insight Distributing marks a strategic move to bolster its reach in the Western market and grow nationally in sync with its customer base.