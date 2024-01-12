en English
Transportation

Impending Weather System to Escalate into a Blizzard in the Midwest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
A severe winter storm is set to shroud the United States’ Mid-South region, intensifying into a blizzard as it engulfs the Midwest from Friday through to Saturday. The impending weather system brings with it the threat of heavy snowfall, brutal winds, and potentially hazardous travel conditions, prompting residents to brace for the adverse weather and stay updated with notifications from meteorological authorities.

Arctic Blast Sweeps Across the U.S.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning about a bitter cold arctic blast that is advancing across the country. The northern Rocky Mountains, northern Plains, Midwest, and South-central U.S. are bracing for record-breaking cold temperatures and potential snowstorms. The Southwest Power Pool has also issued multiple advisories for energy operators as they anticipate a higher than normal risk of outages due to the storm.

Midwest on High Alert

The storm’s epicenter is likely to be Michigan, with residents preparing for heavy snow, frigid temperatures, and brutal winds. These conditions could escalate into a life-threatening situation. Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for various counties, with travel expected to be treacherous. The NWS has issued warnings for hazardous conditions, including whiteout conditions and near-zero visibilities. The forecast also includes rapid freeze-up, hypothermia and frostbite risks, and rapid ice build-up along the Great Lakes.

Preparation and Precautions

With a storm warning also in effect for Lake Superior, sailors have been urged to stay in port. Schools have been closed, flights canceled, and residents advised to prepare for this severe weather. The frigid arctic cold air is plunging through the U.S., potentially setting record lows, with snow squall warnings issued in various areas. As the Mid-South weather system intensifies and escalates into a blizzard in the Midwest, residents are urged to take all necessary precautions and remain informed of the latest weather updates.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

