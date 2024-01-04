en English
Business

Impending Layoffs at Safariland’s GH Armor Systems: A Storm Brewing in Dover

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Impending Layoffs at Safariland’s GH Armor Systems: A Storm Brewing in Dover

Set against the serene landscape of Dover, Tennessee, a storm seems to be brewing in the form of layoffs at Safariland’s GH Armor Systems facility. Forty employees are bracing for the impact as the company gears up for a major staff reduction beginning February 20, 2024, and continuing through June 30, 2024. This news, as somber as it is, was officially communicated to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

GH Armor Systems: A Pillar of Protection

GH Armor Systems, a subsidiary of Safariland since its acquisition of Pacific Safety Products in 2017, has carved a niche for itself in the competitive landscape of protective gear. This 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located approximately 70 miles northwest of Nashville, produces body armor and tactical equipment. Its clientele includes not just local police agencies, but also military units and first responders, making GH Armor Systems a name synonymous with safety and protection.

Layoffs: A Silent Storm

Despite the critical nature of their work, the facility is set to see a sizeable reduction in its workforce. The layoffs will be executed in phases, starting from February and concluding in June. While this move has been officially communicated to the relevant government department, the company has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind the decision. This silence has left employees and the larger community grappling with uncertainty.

Uncertain Times Ahead

With the looming layoffs, the future seems uncertain for the 40 employees who will be affected by this decision. As the community watches this unsettling situation unfold, the people of Dover can only hope for a swift resolution. In the meantime, the employees, the company, and the community are bracing themselves for the storm that is about to hit the usually tranquil landscape of Dover.

Business United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

