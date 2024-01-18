Impending Government Shutdown Could Disrupt Tax Season, Warns IRS Commissioner

In a recent announcement, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Danny Werfel has raised concerns about an impending government shutdown potentially disrupting the upcoming tax season. Werfel underscored that while the IRS can maintain certain crucial operations even during a funding gap, shutdowns invariably lead to significant disruptions, thereby jeopardizing a smooth filing season.

Advertisment

Impending Deadlines and Contingency Plans

Congress is presently grappling with deadlines on January 19 and February 2 to either strike a deal or enact a temporary funding measure to avert a shutdown. Even though there have been attempts to push these deadlines to early March, the window for negotiating a permanent solution remains narrow. The operations of the IRS during a shutdown are clouded in uncertainty, given the lack of precise details in the Treasury Department's contingency plan from September regarding activities specific to the filing season.

Concerns and Implications

Advertisment

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has expressed concerns about taxpayer services and potential delays in refunds. Tax preparers have already begun accepting returns, and the official commencement of the season is slated for January 29, when the IRS starts processing filings.

Pressure on IRS Amid Funding Increases

The IRS is presently under pressure to enhance services following recent funding increases, despite attempts by some Republican lawmakers to pull back the funding. A shutdown could potentially impede the agency's progress on dealing with existing issues and new initiatives, such as backlogs in the employee retention tax credit and the Direct File pilot program. The latter aims to allow specific taxpayers to file directly with the IRS for free.