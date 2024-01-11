Impending Cold Front Threatens to Break US Natural Gas Demand Records

An extreme cold front sweeping into the heartland of the United States is set to push natural gas demand to unparalleled peaks in the coming week, possibly exceeding the record highs established during the notorious Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022. This frigid tempest had previously driven gas consumption to its zenith, testing the resilience of electric and gas systems in the eastern U.S., even provoking the shutdown of several power plants due to inadequate fuel supplies. The imminent meteorological conditions portend a similar strain on power grids as electricity demand surges and gas supply dwindles in the face of the cold.

PJM Interconnection and ERCOT on High Alert

Power grid operators PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have issued weather watches for the period spanning January 14-17. Although ERCOT foresees standard grid circumstances, it also envisages escalating electricity demands and a potential dip in reserves. The last severe weather incident in 2021 precipitated a disastrous power outage in Texas and other central U.S. states, causing multiple fatalities and prolonged blackouts. In the aftermath of Winter Storm Elliott, power generators have committed to a hefty $1.2 billion payment to PJM, compensating for their operational failures.

A Decline in Gas Supplies

The current icy blast has already triggered a decrease in gas supplies due to freeze-offs at production sites in Colorado, Wyoming, and North Dakota, resulting in U.S. gas output plummeting to a 10-week low. Projections indicate that U.S. gas demand may reach new peaks of 171.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on January 15 and 174.5 bcfd on January 16, outstripping the December 2022 peak of 162.5 bcfd. This surge in gas usage is expected to drive power prices in the PJM West Hub and spot gas prices at the Henry Hub to their loftiest since December 2022.

Permian Basin at Risk of Production Freeze-offs

Sub-zero temperatures predicted for West Texas in mid-January pose a threat to production freeze-offs in the Permian Basin, potentially stoking a continued ascent in spot gas prices at Waha. The anticipated cold snap could trigger declines in gas production and a surge in spot gas prices, reminiscent of previous winter conditions. Spot gas prices at Waha are already witnessing a sharp increase as demand for Permian supply escalates amid the colder weather and an uptick in heating requirements across Texas, the Rockies, and the Midcontinent.