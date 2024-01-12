en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Impending Blizzard to Sweep Through Midwest Following Rapid Development in Mid-South

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Impending Blizzard to Sweep Through Midwest Following Rapid Development in Mid-South

A weather system of immense power is set to intensify over the Mid-South region of the United States, evolving into a blizzard as it sweeps through the Midwest from Friday to Saturday. The meteorological event is anticipated to bring significant snowfall, forceful winds, and potentially hazardous travel conditions across the regions in its path.

Preparing for the Storm

Residents within the trajectory of the storm are urged to remain updated on the latest weather reports and take essential precautions. These include stocking up on emergency supplies and preparing for possible disruptions to daily routines. The blizzard’s impact may extend to road safety, power lines, and public utilities. The imminent weather conditions might also lead to school closures, flight cancellations, and delays in public services.

Emergency Services on Alert

Emergency services and local authorities are likely to be on high alert as they gear up to respond to potential incidents resulting from the severe weather conditions. The public is strongly advised to heed any warnings or advisories issued by weather agencies and to avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm.

The Blizzard’s Path

The National Weather Service (NWS) has projected a major winter storm with blizzard conditions in the Midwest, specifically affecting regions stretching from eastern Nebraska to central Michigan. Anticipated snowfall totals range from 6-12 inches, with the potential for over a foot of snow across northern Lower Michigan. The NWS also warns of severe weather and possible tornadoes in the Deep South and Southeast. State governors have preemptively issued emergency proclamations, and flight disruptions have been reported nationwide.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
21 mins ago
Man Escapes Narrowly as Routine Task Turns Near-Fatal
In what can only be described as a miraculous escape, a man standing by his mailbox narrowly avoided a fatal accident. Two vehicles collided in close proximity to him, generating a force that could have easily proven disastrous. The man, in the midst of a routine and seemingly mundane task, was jolted into a near-death
Man Escapes Narrowly as Routine Task Turns Near-Fatal
Uganda Fire Department Boosts Readiness for NAM and G77 Summits
3 hours ago
Uganda Fire Department Boosts Readiness for NAM and G77 Summits
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
3 hours ago
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
Neighborhood and Side Streets Remain Unplowed Amid Snowfall
2 hours ago
Neighborhood and Side Streets Remain Unplowed Amid Snowfall
Tulsa Braces for Severe Cold Weather: City Prepares and Urges Public Safety
2 hours ago
Tulsa Braces for Severe Cold Weather: City Prepares and Urges Public Safety
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
2 hours ago
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
24 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
2 mins
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
3 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
3 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
3 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
3 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
5 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app