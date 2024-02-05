Immix Biopharma Reveals Public Stock Offering to Propel Cell Therapy Clinical Trials

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has made a significant announcement, revealing plans to conduct an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The company, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol IMMX, is currently focusing on developing innovative cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

Funding Clinical Trials

The primary objective of the stock offering is to raise adequate funds for the clinical trials of Immix Biopharma's leading asset, namely the cell therapy NXC-201. This promising therapeutic intervention is currently undergoing a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The trials are not limited to autoimmune diseases but also extend to relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma.

Allocation of Proceeds

Along with funding these pivotal clinical trials, the net proceeds from the stock offering will also be channelized towards working capital and other general corporate expenses. The responsibility of managing the offering has been entrusted to Titan Partners Group, LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC.

Financial Snapshot

Immix Biopharma has registered a shelf statement with the SEC, which is now effective. Despite its market capitalization standing at 74.9 million USD and having more cash than debt, the company is grappling with a rapid cash burn and weak gross profit margins. Although the net income is expected to decline, with no profitability forecasted in the near future, the company's stock is considered to be in oversold territory according to its relative strength index (RSI).