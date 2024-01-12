en English
Business

Imminent Shortage in U.S. Premium Office Real Estate Amid Market Challenges

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Imminent Shortage in U.S. Premium Office Real Estate Amid Market Challenges

The U.S. office real estate market is in a peculiar predicament, with a downturn in general, yet a projected shortage of premium office spaces. According to the real estate intelligence company, CoStar Group, the paradox arises from the current trends in leasing and construction activity. An analysis of data reveals that buildings aged 0-3 years have registered over 175 million square feet of net new occupancy since 2020, underscoring the sustained demand for modern, top-tier office spaces.

The Impact of Slowed Construction

The pace of construction, however, has decelerated, with the year 2023 seeing the lowest construction starts since 2011. This slowdown is expected to significantly impact the availability of premium office spaces. Predictions are that by early 2026, the available high-quality office space will drop to under 150 million square feet and go below the 100 million mark by mid-2027.

A Return to Pre-Pandemic Office Routines

Another factor to consider is the emerging trend of companies reverting to pre-pandemic office routines. This return to normalcy, combined with a declining supply of premium spaces, suggests that the competition for Class A commercial spaces is set to intensify. Interestingly, despite an increase in overall market vacancy due to smaller deal sizes and expiring leases, the demand for top-tier office spaces remains robust.

Landlords’ Incentives Strategy

Landlords of iconic buildings are not sitting idly by. They are offering incentives to attract tenants, a move that further underscores the strong demand for premium office spaces. Meanwhile, global construction companies like the Swedish conglomerate, Skanska AB, are grappling with the industry-wide slowdown. Skanska, which experienced a significant drop in U.S. commercial property development demand post-pandemic, recently wrote down 2 billion kronor ($195 million), with the majority affecting its U.S. portfolio. The company is treading with caution, mirroring the broader challenges the construction industry is facing in a post-pandemic world.

Business United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

