Business

Imminent Layoffs at Pixar: A Sign of Changing Times in the Animation Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Imminent Layoffs at Pixar: A Sign of Changing Times in the Animation Industry

Pixar, the award-winning animation studio owned by Disney, is bracing for significant layoffs in 2024. The decision, linked to Disney’s broader strategy to restructure and streamline its operations, has sparked widespread concern within the animation industry and beyond.

An Industry in Flux

Precise details about the extent of the layoffs, including the number of employees affected and the departments targeted, remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, industry insiders estimate a reduction of the studio’s workforce by as much as 20%, potentially bringing the team of 1,300 down to fewer than 1,000. The move comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger signals a shift in content production strategy, favoring licensing over in-house creation to manage costs.

Strategic Maneuvers

This cost-cutting measure is part of an ongoing effort by Disney to stem losses within its Disney+ streaming division. The company aims to get its streaming service out of the red by Q4 2024. Last June, Pixar eliminated 75 positions, marking the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade. The layoffs are not imminent, but they loom large over Pixar’s workforce.

The Future of Animation

The impending layoffs at Pixar, revered for its innovative and successful animated films, raise critical questions about the pressures and demands on content creators amid technological advancements and evolving media platforms. The move has sparked a dialogue on the corporate strategies adopted by large entertainment conglomerates like Disney in managing their vast portfolios of creative properties and subsidiaries. As Pixar gears up to release an ‘Inside Out’ sequel and a new film called ‘Elio’ in 2025, the industry will be closely watching the implications of these changes.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

