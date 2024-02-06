Immigrant Scientists Lauded in 2024 Vilcek Foundation Prizes

The Vilcek Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Czechoslovakian immigrants Jan and Marica Vilcek, recently announced the recipients of the 2024 Vilcek Foundation Prizes in Biomedical Science. This prestigious honor recognizes the stellar contributions of immigrant scientists to the realm of biomedical research in the United States.

Spotlight on the Laureates

Four extraordinary scientists have been honored this year, with a total of $250,000 in prizes bestowed upon them. These gifted individuals, hailing from diverse geographies such as Argentina, Albania, Poland, and Japan, have made significant advancements in their respective fields of study.

Luciano Marraffini, an Argentinian researcher affiliated with Rockefeller University, received the Vilcek Prize in Biomedical Science, accompanied by a $100,000 award. Marraffini's groundbreaking research on CRISPR-Cas systems and genome editing has firmly established him as a titan in his field.

Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise

The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise, each worth $50,000, were awarded to Gerta Hoxhaj from Albania, Tomasz Nowakowski from Poland, and Takanori Takebe from Japan. Hoxhaj has been recognized for her pioneering research on cancer metabolism, Nowakowski for his innovative work on neural stem cells, and Takebe for his development of transplantable organoids for liver disease treatment.

Recognizing Design Excellence

Beyond the realm of biomedical science, the Vilcek Foundation also bestowed $250,000 in prizes to immigrant design professionals as part of the 2024 Vilcek Foundation Prizes in Design.

A Legacy of Support

Since its inception in 2000, the Vilcek Foundation has awarded over $7 million in prizes and $6 million in grants. This magnanimous effort underscores the profound impact of immigrants on American society and their instrumental role in advancing the arts and sciences.