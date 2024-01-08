Imam Urges Holistic Services from Faith-Based Organizations at Al-Habibiyyah Anniversary

In a thought-provoking discourse at the 21st anniversary event of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Mundi, an Imam at Masjid al-Furqan, West Cobb Islamic Center in Atlanta, USA, underscored the need for a more comprehensive approach from imams and faith-based organizations. His message resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the need for religious leaders to inspire and empower their communities, particularly the youth.

Empowering Communities Beyond Prayers

Dr. Bashir suggested that the role of imams extends far beyond leading prayers. He indicated their crucial role in social development, urging them to champion causes that positively impact humanity, assist the less privileged, and emphasize social services. This, he stressed, is a significant factor in spreading the religion and reshaping perceptions of Islam.

A Commitment to Reshaping Perceptions

On the same note, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, the National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, reflected on the organization’s 21-year journey. He highlighted the society’s enduring commitment to addressing issues of education, enlightenment, and empowerment in society. Their efforts have been instrumental in fostering respect and acceptance for Islam and its teachings.

Holistic Approach to Social Development

Both religious leaders emphasized the key role that faith-based organizations play in nation-building and social development. They called for a holistic approach to service delivery, one that not only focuses on spiritual guidance but also on the social and economic well-being of the community. This call to action, they believe, is a crucial step in enhancing the impact of Islamic organizations on society. The event also saw the recognition and awarding of individuals for their outstanding contributions to the development of the society and Islam.