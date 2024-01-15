Imagination Springs: A New Chapter in Early Child Care and Education in Tehachapi

On December 19, Tehachapi welcomed a new addition to its community with the grand opening of Imagination Springs, an early child care and education center. The event was a celebration of more than a year's worth of planning and preparation by founders Michelle and Austin Story. The grand opening was a testament to the community's support and anticipation for this new child care facility.

A Long-Awaited Opening

Imagination Springs, located at 27719 Stallion Springs Drive, opened its doors to the public for the first time during the grand opening. The founders, the Story couple, took the opportunity to express their gratitude for the community's unwavering support and welcomed new faces on the official opening day on January 8. The facility is fully licensed, offering a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow and learn.

A Community Affair

The grand opening saw attendance from a wide range of community members, including representatives from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, Stallion Springs Community Services District, and Assemblyman Vince Fong's office. The event featured facility tours, early enrollment information sessions, goodie bags, and face painting for guests, turning it into a lively community gathering.

Imagination Springs: A New Chapter in Child Care

With the opening of Imagination Springs, Tehachapi gains an early child care and education center designed from ground up to foster children's growth and learning. For those interested in enrolling their children at Imagination Springs, Michelle Story can be contacted at imaginationstation.ss@gmail.com. As the center ushers in its first wave of young learners, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in child care and early education in Tehachapi.