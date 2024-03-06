ILMC Spotlights Mid-Level Touring Crisis: High Prices, Gaming, and Festival Headliners

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) recently hosted a session titled 'Touring: The Bread & Butter Business', shedding light on the mounting challenges within the live industry. From soaring ticket prices to the allure of gaming and the struggle to break new acts, the session, led by industry veterans, painted a complex picture of the current live music landscape.

Advertisment

Challenges at Every Turn

At the heart of the discussion was the burgeoning crisis facing mid-level touring acts. Jon Ollier, alongside panelists such as Jan Digneffe and Marsha Vlasic, delved into the difficulties of navigating an industry where the demand for live experiences is juxtaposed with high ticket costs and the seductive draw of digital entertainment. Rauha Kyyro voiced concerns over younger audiences' shifting preferences, suggesting video games like Fortnite now offer a competing form of entertainment that often wins out due to its accessibility and lower cost. Vlasic highlighted another generational shift: a detachment from the live music scene, with many young people content to experience music through social media platforms and streaming services.

The Festival Conundrum and Collaboration Hopes

Advertisment

Festivals traditionally reliant on big-name headliners are feeling the pinch, as budget constraints and sky-high artist fees make such bookings increasingly untenable. Kyyro shared insights into adapting festival strategies to focus on what's accessible and resonates with their audience, rather than chasing blockbuster acts. The panel also touched on the potential of joint headline and packaged tours as a means to share production costs and draw diverse crowds. However, Digneffe and Vlasic noted the challenges in aligning all parties — from bands to agents and managers — behind such collaborative efforts, especially within genres less accustomed to sharing the spotlight.

Addressing the Next Generation Gap

The conversation inevitably turned to the future of live music and the imperative to nurture emerging acts. Digneffe expressed frustration with the industry's fixation on streaming numbers, which often don't translate to live ticket sales, while Vlasic lamented the lack of development for new talent. Harrod remained optimistic, advocating for a proactive stance in supporting up-and-coming artists through smaller, intimate gigs that have historically been the breeding ground for tomorrow's headliners.

As the session concluded, it was clear that while the top tier of the live music industry may continue to thrive, there is a pressing need to address the challenges faced by mid-level acts and emerging artists. The evolving landscape, marked by digital competition and changing consumer habits, requires innovative solutions and a collective effort to ensure the vibrancy and sustainability of live music for all levels of artists.