Illuminating Nature's Beauty: The Art of Mary Jane Grow at the Arrowhead Gallery

This February, the Arrowhead Gallery in St. George, Utah, is illuminated by the works of a remarkable artist. Mary Jane Grow, a plein-air painter, graces the gallery's walls with her stunning watercolor and oil paintings, each piece a vivid reflection of nature's beauty. The gallery, with its large windows, offers passersby a captivating glimpse into Grow's world, while visitors can immerse themselves in the rich details and textures of her artwork within the gallery spaces.

A Symphony of Light and Joy

Grow's approach to art is an ode to her sensory experiences in the natural world. She often paints outdoors, drawing inspiration from the sights, sounds, and feelings of her surroundings. Unlike many oil painters who begin with a toned underpainting, Grow starts with a white surface, directly applying color to capture the light she considers integral to her work. The palette knife becomes her orchestra conductor in oil paintings, building up texture and movement, setting her work apart from the flatness of her watercolors.

A Creative Soul Nurtured by Nature

Born and raised in Northern Utah, Grow has always been drawn to creativity. This innate artistic flair led her to pursue a fine arts degree at Brigham Young University. After a fulfilling career as an art teacher and nurturing her children, she now dedicates herself to sharing her artwork and participating in plein-air festivals across the United States, where she has garnered numerous awards.

Spreading Joy Through Art

Grow's passion for art stems from her desire to spread joy and find the light in her subjects. This is evident in her status as a signature member of the Dixie Watercolor Society. The Southern Utah Art Guild, which operates the Arrowhead and Red Cliff Galleries, invites the public to the artist reception of the "My Favorite Things" showcase at Red Cliff Gallery.

As we delve into the vibrant world of Mary Jane Grow, we are reminded of the power of art to capture the essence of our natural world and to illuminate the joy and light that surrounds us. Her work serves as a testament to the beauty of nature and the creative soul that resides within each of us.

So, if you find yourself in St. George this month, take a moment to step into the Arrowhead Gallery. Let the colors, textures, and light of Mary Jane Grow's artwork transport you to a world where nature's beauty is captured in every stroke.