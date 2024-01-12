Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection

Driving on the Illinois Tollway is soon to undergo a revolutionary change, courtesy of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. In an innovative move to streamline toll collection, the Authority is introducing a new method for toll payment for drivers using the I-PASS system. The traditional transponders are being phased out, giving way to a more efficient and cost-effective alternative – a sticker that adheres to the vehicle’s windshield.

The New I-PASS System

The new RFID-powered stickers, designed to last for the lifespan of the vehicle’s windshield, will be available at Tollway customer service centers, Oases, and Tollway headquarters. The Authority will also facilitate online orders starting from February. The stickers can be used immediately on the Illinois Tollway system, with a possible 24-hour delay for usage on the Chicago Skyway or in other E-ZPass states.

Economical and Convenient

These stickers are expected to save the tollway between $8 and $10 per sticker due to lower manufacturing, packaging, and distribution costs compared to the transponders. In a further boon to drivers, the Tollway will not require a $10 deposit for the new stickers, unlike the old transponders. This move towards adopting fresh tolling technology signals the Authority’s commitment to providing snappier, cheaper, and overall smoother travels for customers.

Toll Rates and Compatibility

The Tollway authorities have assured that the toll rates for private vehicles will remain the same in 2024, with I-PASS users continuing to pay 50% less than non-users. Commercial vehicles, however, will experience a 5.22% increase in toll rates this year. The stickers will be recognized as part of the E-ZPass system across 19 states. While current transponders will remain active until their battery life expires, this new system signifies the Authority’s strides towards a more streamlined toll collection process.