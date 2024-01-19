Illinois Supreme Court Disciplines Lawyer After Unusual Ambulance Chase Incident

Chicago-based lawyer, Benjamin Kesler Herrington, recently found himself facing disciplinary action by the Illinois Supreme Court following a peculiar incident that left the legal community and the public at large rather bemused. Herrington, in a bizarre twist of events, led police on a 60-mile chase in an ambulance, an act that resulted in him being sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Advertisment

Disciplinary Measures by the Illinois Supreme Court

The incident, which took place in April 2022, made headlines and triggered several discussions around the conduct of legal practitioners. Herrington's case is among several where attorneys have faced discipline from the Illinois Supreme Court in recent times. Some of these disciplinary measures are a direct result of behavior that not only contravenes professional ethics but also crosses into the realm of criminal activity.

Other Attorneys Facing Discipline

Advertisment

Alongside Herrington, George Jackson III, a former shareholder at Polsinelli, faced a suspension of three years. Jackson came under scrutiny for unfounded attacks on the judiciary and displaying hostility towards Jewish individuals. In another similar case, Andrew Douglas Purcell was disbarred as a result of reciprocal discipline following his conviction of a misdemeanor. Purcell continued to collect a salary despite being ineligible for a Missouri office.

Ambulance Chase Incident and Its Aftermath

The incident involving Herrington and the ambulance was reported widely, with the ABA Journal taking a light-hearted approach in their coverage. The Journal humorously suggested that lawyers with a penchant for ambulance-themed activities might want to consider relocating to Knoxville, where they could indulge in such pastimes without breaking the law. The incident also sparked conversations around the costs associated with ambulances, and whether there could be an increase in expenses due to the need for additional insurance coverage to deal with such unusual incidents.