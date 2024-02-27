Illinois Mourns Passing of Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Benjamin K. Miller at 87

Illinois has lost a monumental figure in its judicial history. Benjamin K. Miller, the only Supreme Court justice from Sangamon County and a pillar of legal reform and advocacy, died at 87. His career on the Illinois Supreme Court spanned from 1984 to 2001, with a notable tenure as chief justice between 1991 and 1994. Miller's death on February 25 at Springfield Memorial Hospital marks the end of an era for Illinois' legal community.

Advertisment

Legacy and Contributions

Miller's contributions to the judiciary were many and varied. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council, a testament to his commitment to addressing family violence through enhanced collaboration among courts and agencies. His efforts are commemorated through the Justice Benjamin K. Miller Recognition Award, celebrating strides in preventing family violence. Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis highlighted Miller's "visionary leadership" and his significant impact on improving the court system. Beyond his judiciary roles, Miller was an active member of his community, contributing as a legal practitioner at Jenner & Block after his retirement, serving in the military reserves, and educating future lawyers as an adjunct professor with a focus on bioethics.

Remembering a Judicial Giant

Advertisment

Miller's roots were deeply planted in Springfield, where he was not only born but also chose to contribute extensively to his community. His legal and public service achievements earned him the prestigious Order of Lincoln award in 2019. He leaves behind a sister, several nieces and nephews, and a legal community that will deeply feel his absence. Chief Justice Theis, along with many who were touched by Miller's work, mourn his passing, recognizing the void his departure creates in the Illinois judiciary and beyond.

Final Farewell

The legal community and those who knew Miller are preparing to bid him a final farewell. His funeral is scheduled for March 23 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, offering an opportunity for friends, family, and colleagues to honor his memory and contributions. As reflections on his impactful career continue, Miller's legacy is set to inspire future generations, underscoring the enduring mark he left on Illinois' legal landscape.

Miller's life and career encapsulate a dedication to justice, community, and education that transcends his passing. His visionary efforts and the policies he helped implement will continue to benefit the people of Illinois for years to come. As the judiciary and community members reflect on his considerable contributions, Miller's legacy is a beacon for future legal practitioners and public servants alike.