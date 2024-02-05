Illinois Lottery Announces Six Unclaimed Prizes Worth Over $2 Million

Illinois, the Land of Lincoln, is now the land of unclaimed fortunes. The Illinois Lottery announced that six major Lucky Day Lotto prizes remain unclaimed in the state, worth a whopping $2,275,000 in total. The clock is ticking for the winners to lay claim to their windfalls, with the earliest prize set to expire soon.

Tick-Tock on the Lottery Clock

Winners of the Lucky Day Lotto have a limited window to claim their prizes. To receive the full lump-sum, winners must step forward within 60 days from the date of the draw. However, they have up to a year to claim their winnings in smaller, annual installments. The first of the six unclaimed prizes, drawn on April 20, 2023, is about to hit its claim deadline.

Prizes Ranging from $225,000 to $600,000

The six unclaimed prizes vary in value, with the lowest at $225,000 and the highest at $600,000. Regardless of the size, each prize could drastically alter the life of its recipient, turning an ordinary Joe into a millionaire overnight.

Winning Tickets Sold Across Illinois

The winning tickets were purchased at several different locations across the state. These include a Mobil gas station in Bellwood, Kostner Korner in Skokie, Fairplay Finer Foods and Jewel Food Store in Chicago, a BP gas station in Lansing, and a location in Bartlett. The Illinois Lottery hopes that the announcement will jog memories and prompt winners to check their tickets.

In addition to the Lucky Day Lotto prizes, the Illinois Lotto game also has a separate unclaimed prize of a staggering $10,400,000. The winning ticket for this hefty sum was sold at a Shell gas station in Park Ridge. If unclaimed, this massive windfall will go back into the prize pool, waiting for the next lucky winner.