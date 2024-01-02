Illinois’ Human Remains Protection Act: A Step Towards Historic Rectification

On the plains of Illinois, the echoes of the past are being heard as never before. The enactment of the Human Remains Protection Act, a pivotal piece of legislation that took effect in August 2023, has sparked a profound reckoning with the state’s history. This law, a much-needed update to the state’s 1989 law, is in alignment with the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 and mandates the respectful repatriation and reburial of Native American remains and associated cultural items.

Unearthing the Past

Over the past two centuries, farming, construction, and illegal looting have led to the unearthing of countless Native American remains in Illinois. Currently, the Illinois State Museum is home to the remains of an estimated 7,000 Native American individuals, with efforts underway to repatriate approximately 1,100 of them. Yet, the scope of the endeavor extends beyond the state’s borders, with the law identifying nearly 13,000 individuals nationwide to be repatriated to Illinois.

A Historic Injustice

These statistics are startling, given that less than 0.085 percent of Illinois’ 2023 population identifies as Native American. Astonishingly, Illinois holds the fifth-largest number of Native American human remains in the nation. This sobering fact underscores the historical displacement of many tribes by the U.S. government. The new law is a significant step towards rectifying this historic injustice, granting tribes the authority to rebury recovered remains within Illinois for the first time.

Protecting Cultural Heritage

Beyond the repatriation of remains, the law introduces stricter financial penalties for the unauthorized disturbance of Native American remains and cultural items. It also creatively responds to the absence of Native American reservation lands in Illinois—unlike other Midwestern states—by creating designated cemeteries for these remains. This provision represents a commitment to honor the final resting places of Native American ancestors, ensuring they are ‘disturbed no more, forever.’

In the context of this significant legislation, the narrative of Linda Sue Sherman, a 27-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in Bridgeton, Illinois in 1990, is particularly poignant. Her life, marked by a tumultuous marriage and health struggles, ended tragically, her remains discovered decades later. Now, under the provisions of the Human Remains Protection Act, Linda Sue Sherman, and thousands like her, are assured the dignity and respect in death that they may not have been granted in life.